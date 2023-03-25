Wichita Plays Season-Series Finale Tonight vs. Iowa

Wichita Thunder defend against the Iowa Heartlanders

CORALVILLE, IA - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, continues a six-game road trip tonight at 7:05 p.m. in Coralville against the Iowa Heartlanders.

Tonight is the season-finale between the two teams. Wichita leads the season-series, 2-0-1. All-time, the Thunder are 3-1-1 against Iowa and 2-1-1 on the road against the Heartlanders.

Last night, Wichita hopped out to a 2-0 lead before Iowa charged back into the game and won in overtime, 3-2.

With the loss, the Thunder claimed a point and remains in a tie for second in the Mountain Division with 64. Iowa is in seventh place in the Central Division with 48 points. Both Kansas City and Allen have two games in hand on the Thunder.

Wichita and Iowa have had a knack for playing close games this season. Each contest has finished in overtime with a 3-2 final. The Thunder earned a 3-2 win in the first two contests between the two and Iowa took a 3-2 overtime victory last night.

Michal Stinil tallied his 27th goal of the season last night. After going 10 games without a goal, he has markers in back-to-back outings and points in three-straight. Stinil is eighth in the league with 69 points.

Jake Wahlin recorded his 12th goal of the season on Friday night to kick off the scoring. He needs five goals to equal his career-high from a season ago when he had 15 in Rapid City and two in Wichita. The Minnesota native has 26 points (12g, 14a) in 63 games this year.

Wichita is in the middle of a tough stretch this week, playing six games away from home. After tonight, the Thunder have three next week in Utah before returning home for four-straight.

THUNDERBOLTS...Michal Stinil and Cole MacDonald are tied for second with 22 power play assists...Mark Liwiski is third in the league in penalty minutes (170)...Wichita is 19-8-3 when scoring first...Wichita is second at home on the power play (27.9%)...Wichita is sixth overall on the penalty kill (83.3%)...Wichita is 15-4-4 when leading after one...Wichita is 5-1-1 when tied after two

IOWA NOTES - Hunter Jones claimed his second professional shutout last Sunday with 31 saves against Kalamazoo, but is tied for third with 15 losses...Jesse Jacques tallied his first pro goal on Wednesday...Iowa is being outscored 112-94 at home...Iowa is 5-10-6 when tied after one...Iowa is 5-19-5 when trailing after one...Iowa is tied for first in the league with 18 games past regulation, going 4-13 in OT and 0-1 in a shootout...

