Alex Kile Recalled to Lehigh Valley

March 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - Forward Alex Kile was recalled to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the American Hockey League on Saturday. It is Kile's third call up since mid-February.

Kile, who is under contract with Lehigh Valley, started the season there and was reassigned to the Mariners in early December. He was recalled on February 15th, only to be returned one week later, and then called up once again on February 28th. Kile made his most recent return to the Mariners on March 14th.

It's been a season of record setting for Kile, who has broken Mariners career franchise marks for points, goals, and assists. He also recorded his 200th career ECHL point in Wednesday's 5-1 victory over the Orlando Solar Bears. The 28-year-old forward is the longest tenured Mariners by years, becoming the first player to sign with the organization back in July of 2018.

Kile has two goals and two assists in 18 games for the Phantoms this season. With Maine, he's registered 34 points (14 goals, 20 assists) in 31 games.

