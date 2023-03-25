Admirals Win OT Thriller on the Road

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC-- Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club defeated the Trois-Rivieres Lions 4-3 in overtime on Saturday afternoon to complete their road trip.

In an action-packed game that saw tons of action, Norfolk was able to jump out to an early lead. Griffin Lunn scored a goal just 65 seconds into the game to give the Admirals a lead. The Admirals were able to extend their lead in the second period on a goal by Darren McCormick just 14 seconds into the period to go up by two. Nico Blachman continued the Norfolk offensive success scoring with 13:01 remaining in the frame to take a commanding three-goal lead. Ryan Francis found the back of the net for the Lions just shy of the halfway mark in the second period to get them on the scoreboard. Trois-Rivieres found some life in the final period, scoring two more goals and tying the game up at three with 6:48 remaining. The game went to overtime where Ryan Foss found the game-winning goal with 48 seconds left in OT to give the Admirals the win, and the series victory.

ADMIRABLE ADMIRALS

Ryan Foss - Scoring two points and the game-winning OT goal, Foss had an incredible performance on Saturday afternoon and helped the Admirals out offensively in big ways. He now has 38 points this season, the most on the team.

Regen Cavanagh - Playing in just his third game with the Admirals, Cavanagh got his first two professional points in the contest. Cavanagh was a spark plug on offense picking up two key assists that helped the Admirals to get going on offense early on.

Darren McCormick - With his speedy goal in the second period, McCormick allowed the Admirals to continue their momentum into the second period. He now has 15 points on the season and has recorded three points in the last four games.

LOOKING AHEAD

With the series victory, the Admirals return to Norfolk for a three game set this week. The Admirals are back in action on Thursday, March 30th at 7:05pm when they host the Newfoundland Growlers.

