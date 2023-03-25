Sensational Second Period Sends Oilers Past Mavericks

KANSAS CITY, Missouri - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, defeated the Kansas City Mavericks 4-3 at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Mathieu Foget opened the scoring on the power play, giving the Mavericks the opening tally for the second-straight game and setting a 1-0 Mavericks lead. Alex Kromm followed up with 1:07 remaining in the first period, hammering home a rebound from a Jackson Leef shot to tie the game.

Alex Gilmour gave the Oilers their first lead of the weekend 8:32 into the second, burying a breakaway chance inside Shane Starrett's blocker-side post to make it 2-1. Nathan Hudgin picked up his first ECHL point with an assist on the goal. Michael Farren extended the Oilers lead to 3-1 11:46 into the period. Farren notched his second goal of the frame, finishing a centering feed from Dante Zapata for a 4-1 lead via four unanswered goals. Zapata's assist was the first point of his professional career in just his second game.

Cole Coskey scored his second goal in as many nights 8:11 into the final period on the power play. Ryan Harrison added a third power-play tally for the Mavericks 9:34 into the third period, closing the scoring 4-3 in favor of Tulsa.

Daniel Mannella stopped 42 of 45 shots, finishing perfect at even strength.

The Oilers return home tomorrow, March 26, hosting Kansas City for the first-ever Pucks & Paws game at the BOK center at 4:05 p.m.

