Walleye Make Multiple Moves Ahead of Trade Deadline

March 31, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release









Goaltender Zach Driscoll with the University of North Dakota

(Toledo Walleye) Goaltender Zach Driscoll with the University of North Dakota(Toledo Walleye)

(Toledo, OH) - The Toledo Walleye have acquired defenseman Cam Clarke from the Wichita Thunder in exchange for defenseman Conner Walters and forward Ian Parker. The Walleye have also signed goaltender Zach Driscoll to an amateur tryout agreement.

Clarke, a former fifth round pick of the Boston Bruins in 2016, has spent the past two years in Wichita and has appeared in 60 games this year with the Thunder with seven goals, 34 assists, and 28 penalty minutes. Last year, the 25-year-old appeared in 71 contests with 23 points (4g, 19A) and 14 penalty minutes. The native of Tecumseh, Michigan spent four years prior to turning pro at Ferris State University, appearing in 126 games for the Bulldogs in a career with three goals, 30 assists and 91 penalty minutes.

Driscoll joins the Walleye after completing his fifth college season and his first at the University of North Dakota. This season, the Apple Valley, Minnesota native went 22-11-1 with a 2.35 goals against average and a .908 save percentage over 34 appearances. Prior to joining North Dakota, he spent three years at Bemidji State University where the 25-year-old won a total of 46 games against only 29 losses.

In his college career, Driscoll went 74-46-13 with a 2.23GAA and .917SVP. That includes his 2019-20 campaign where he won 21 games with a 1.63GAA and .937SVP in 33 appearances. He finished that season with the fourth-best goals against average and fifth-best save percentage among all college goalies.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 31, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.