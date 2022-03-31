Worcester Railers HC Acquire Defenseman Jared Brandt from Reading Royals for Future Considerations
March 31, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC General Manager and Head Coach David Cunniff officially announced today that the club acquired defenseman Jared Brandt from the Reading Royals for future considerations.
Brandt, 26, joins the Railers after playing 37 games for the Reading Royals this season tallying seven points (1G, 6A). The 6-foot, 196lb defenseman played three seasons at Niagara University from 2018-21 registering 27 points (11G, 13A) in 82 games. The St. Louis, MO native spent his first season of collegiate hockey at Miami University during the 2016-17 campaign tallying 10 points (3G, 7A) in 33 games.
"We were able to add defensive depth at the deadline by adding Jared," said General Manager and Head Coach David Cunniff. "Our fan base would have watched him play a lot against us for Reading. He's a big mobile defenseman that's hard to play against and makes a good first pass. He's going to be a great addition to our group and we're excited to get him here."
The Railers kick start a three-in-three weekend in Newfoundland Friday night taking on the Growlers at 5:30 p.m. (EST). Listen to the action on 98.9 Nash ICON with coverage beginning at 5pm with Cam McGuire. Watch the game online for a small fee at FloHockey.tv.
Defenseman Jared Brandt with the Reading Royals
