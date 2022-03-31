Stingrays Sign Two More Huskies; Trade McAuley to Allen

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced the signing of forward Kevin Fitzgerald and defenseman Seamus Donohue today. The pair spent the last two years as teammates at St. Cloud State University.

Fitzgerald, 25, spent the last five seasons with the Huskies recording 103 points (46 goals, 57 assists) in 163 games played. The native of Oak Brook, IL served as an alternate captain during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 campaigns. He was a part of St. Cloud State's 2018 and 2019 NCHC regular season championship teams, and in 2021 named to the Senior Class All-American 2nd Team as well as being honored with the NCHC Sportsmanship Award.

Prior to joining the Huskies, Fitzgerald played parts of four seasons in the NAHL with the Topeka Roadrunners and finished his career with the Aberdeen Wings. In 138 career NAHL games, the 6-foot, 181-pound forward scored 38 goals and added 50 assists for 88 total points.

Donohue, 25, played the past two seasons at St. Cloud State after beginning his collegiate career with the Michigan Tech Huskies. In 183 games with both Huskies, the blueliner tallied nine goals to go along with 71 assists for 80 points. Donohue was named an alternate captain his junior year at Michigan Tech and continued as an alternate captain both seasons at St. Cloud State.

Before heading to college, the 6-foot, 192-pound defenseman played for the Penticton Vees of the BCHL, scoring once and adding 12 helpers in 40 games before joining the Wichita Falls Wildcats of the NAHL. During the 2016-17 campaign, the native of North Oaks, MN served as captain for the Wildcats and totaled 32 points (four goals, 28 assists) in 45 games.

Additionally, South Carolina has traded the rights of Colby McAuley to the Allen Americans for future considerations. McAuley was acquired in the trade with the Idaho Steelheads earlier this month.

