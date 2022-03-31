Make It Two in a Row for the Lions

The Lions played the second game of their five-games-in-six-days homestand Wednesday night against the Adirondack Thunder. Following a convincing 5-3 win over the Maine Mariners on Tuesday, the Lions were right back to work at Colisée Vidéotron.

Head coach Éric Bélanger's team got off to a fast start, scoring the first goal of the game. With the Lions on the penalty kill, Alexandre Fortin left a Thunder defenceman eating dust and was left alone in front of Adirondack goaltender Brandon Kasel. In a play reminiscent of his goal on Tuesday night, Fortin's shot went between Kasel's legs. It marked the fourth consecutive game he has scored. At the end of 20 minutes of play the Lions were ahead 1-0.

Adirondack, however, had not had their final say. Only 19 seconds into the second period, Patrick Grasso took a Tyler Irvine pass on a fast counter-attack. The Thunder's number 21 launched a shot that Lions' netminder Philippe Desrosiers had no chance of stopping. The goal seemed to ignite Adirondack, as they began playing with much more intensity. With less than a minute to go in the period, Tim Vanstone scored his first goal as a professional restoring the Lions' lead. The Thunder, however, came dangerously close to tying the game with only five seconds remaining in the second period but Lions' goalkeeper Philippe Desrosiers stood his ground with an important save. At the end of 40 minutes of play the Lions led 2-1.

The third period produced very few scoring chances. The Lions' Cédric Montminy intercepted a pass that led to a two-on-one opportunity. The captain fed Vanstone and he knew exactly what to do, and the end result was the Lions' number 16 notching his second goal of the game and extending the Lions' lead to 3-1. The Thunder attempted a comeback near the end of the game with Shane Harper scoring on an Adirondack penalty kill. But less than a minute later Vanstone put the finishing touch on a terrific performance by getting his hat trick with a goal into an empty Thunder net. Final score: Lions-4, Thunder-2.

The Lions' Desrosiers played well, stopping 37 of the 39 shots that were directed at him. So, make it two wins in less than 24 hours for coach Bélanger's Lions. Next up for Trois-Rivières: The North Division leading Reading Royals, for a three-games-in-three-days series that gets started Friday night at Colisée Vidéotron.

