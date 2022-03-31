Worcester Railers HC Sign Forward Steve Jandric to an ECHL Contract

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC General Manager and Head Coach David Cunniff officially announced today that the club has signed forward Steve Jandric to an ECHL contract.

Jandric, 24, initially signed an ATO with Worcester on March 20 and went on to play five games tallying just as many points (2G, 3A). The 6-foot, 200lb forward finished second in scoring this season at Merrimack recording 28 points (8G, 20A) in 34 games for the Warriors. After three seasons at the Univ. of Alaska Fairbanks from 2017-20 accumulating 80 points (26G, 54A) in 107 games, he spent the 2020-21 season at the Univ. of Denver tallying six points (1G, 5A) in 20 games. In five seasons of collegiate hockey from 2017-22, the Prince George, British Columbia native recorded 114 points (35G, 79A) in 161 career games.

The Railers kick start a three-in-three weekend in Newfoundland Friday night taking on the Growlers at 5:30 p.m. (EST). Listen to the action on 98.9 Nash ICON with coverage beginning at 5pm with Cam McGuire. Watch the game online for a small fee at FloHockey.tv.

