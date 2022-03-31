Americans Complete Trade with Reading
March 31, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), announced today the team has sent the rights to forward Zane Franklin, to the Reading Royals, completing the trade that brought forward Josh Winquist to the Americans.
The Americans put Zane Franklin on their protected list this season and owned his ECHL rights until today's trade. Franklin is currently attending the University of Saskatchewan, where he has 26 points in 20 games this season (6 goals and 20 assists).
Since joining the Americans, Winquist has 16 points in 15 games that includes a hat trick on Wednesday night in the Americans 3-2 overtime win over the Kansas City Mavericks.
Allen returns to action on Friday night in Kansas City, and then on to Tulsa on Saturday night before returning home to Allen on Sunday afternoon at 2:05 pm for a second date with the Oilers.
