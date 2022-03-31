Thunder Raise over $30,000 During Stick It to Cancer Weekend

March 31, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that they have raised $31,223.80 from their Stick it to Cancer Weekend to benefit the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital.

"We are absolutely blown away by the support of the community for this great cause," Thunder Team President Jeff Mead said. "Stick it to Cancer Weekend holds a special place in everyone's heart and regardless of the outcome of the games, everyone in our great community stepped up and did their part to help fight this terrible disease."

With the totals from Friday's 50/50 raffle, Friday's paint the ice event, Saturday's postgame jersey auction, and other various donations throughout the weekend, the Thunder raised over $10,000 more than the previous season's Stick it to Cancer Weekend.

"The staff and patients of the CR Wood Cancer Center greatly appreciate the community support during the Stick it to Cancer Hockey Weekend," said Vickie Yattaw, Oncology Education and Support Services Manager for the C.R. Wood Cancer Center. "100% of the funds go back out to patients in our community to help cover the cost of gas, transportation, and medical copays. We are very thankful for the generosity of the community and the support of the Adirondack Thunder for organizing such a wonderful event.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 31, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.