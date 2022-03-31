Rush Acquire Defenseman Kyle Rhodes from Norfolk

March 31, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







(WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced on Thursday via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that they have traded Brett Van Os and Elijah Vilio to the Norfolk Admirals in exchange for defenseman Kyle Rhodes.

Rhodes joins the Rush after putting up six goals and 11 assists over 49 games played for the Admirals. The Ashburn, Virginia native played in the major junior OHL for the Guelph Storm and has also appeared for the Tulsa Oilers and the South Carolina Stingrays in his pro career. In 111 career ECHL games, he has 19 goals and 18 assists.

Van Os has played 33 games for the Rush and has eight goals and 12 assists. Vilio appeared in six games with Rapid City and has a goal and an assist. The trade was completed ahead of the ECHL's trade deadline, which was Thursday at 1:00 p.m.

Rapid City continues its week of games in Utah against the Grizzlies on Friday night. The Rush overtook the Grizzlies for first place in the Mountain Division on Wednesday with a 4-3 win. Friday night's puck drop is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Maverik Center.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 31, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.