Fan Instructions for 2022 Guns N' Hoses Charity Game

Saturday, April 2, 2022

2 p.m. - Central Florida Enforcers vs. Orange County Fire Rescue

7 p.m. - Orlando Solar Bears vs. South Carolina Stingrays

We are excited to once again host the Central Florida Enforcers vs. Orange County Fire Rescue hockey teams this weekend as we mark the return of the eighth annual Guns N' Hoses Charity hockey game!

IF YOU PLAN TO ATTEND, PLEASE FOLLOW THE INSTRUCTIONS BELOW:

You may park in the GEICO Garage on South Street across from Amway Center after 12 p.m. Parking at the GEICO Garage is $15 per car. There are also several parking options around Amway Center and within downtown Orlando.

The Amway Center box office will open Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. for fans who need to purchase additional tickets.

Fans can enter through the main doors to the Disney Atrium after 1:30 p.m. All fans must have a valid ticket for the Solar Bears game at 7 p.m. to enter.

Once you have purchased your ticket, you will be escorted to the elevators in the Disney Atrium, which will take you to the Terrace Level. General admission seating will be available in Sections 113, 114, 115 and 116 for the charity hockey game.

At approximately 1:45 p.m., team pictures, player introductions and pre-game ceremonies will take place on the ice, and the puck will drop for the Guns N' Hoses game at 2 p.m.

There will be limited concessions available to purchase food and beverages on the concourse throughout Amway Center - please take this into consideration before arriving at Amway Center.

After the conclusion of the Guns N' Hoses game, the Amway Center will be cleared to prepare for that evening's Solar Bears vs. Stingrays game.

Doors for the Solar Bears vs. Stingrays game will re-open to the public at 6 p.m., and the Solar Bears game will begin at 7 p.m.

If you have not yet purchased tickets for the Solar Bears game, you can still support the teams and their respective charities by purchasing tickets below. $2 from every ticket sold through the respective links below will be donated to Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) and the St. Baldrick's Foundation.

