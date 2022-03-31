Admirals Acquire Vilio and Van Os from Rapid City

March 31, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release







NORFOLK, VA. - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, announced on Thursday they have acquired defenseman Elijah Vilio and forward Brett Van Os from the Rapid City Rush in exchange for defenseman Kyle Rhodes.

Vilio, 24, is currently in his first season as a professional. He started the season with the Atlanta Gladiators, where he blossomed into one of their top defensemen. He had 23 points (9g, 14a) in 50 games with the Gladiators before he was traded to Rapid City on March 7. Vilio played just six games and had two points (1g, 1a) with the Rush.

Prior to turning pro, the Abbotsford, BC native was a standout in the BCIHL, winning two championships with Trinity Western University. In 2019-20, he posted 27 points in 22 games, which was the most points in the league amongst defensemen, and was also named to the Second All-Star Team.

Van Os, 26, joins the Admirals after playing in 33 games and posting 20 points (8g, 12a) with the Rush. He started the 2021-22 season with the Cincinnati Cyclones and playing in 17 games and had 7 points (3g, 4a) with them.

The St. Albert, AB native four years at Western Michigan University from 2017 to 2021. He played in a grand total of 80 games with the Broncos before turning pro.

The trade was completed ahead of the ECHL's trade deadline, which was Thursday at 1:00 p.m.

The Admirals continue their five-game homestand tomorrow night as they take on the Jacksonville Icemen. Puck drop is set for 7:30 PM.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 31, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.