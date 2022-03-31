Newfoundland's Finkelstein Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month
March 31, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Newfoundland Growlers' defenseman Ben Finkelstein is the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for March after leading the league with a plus-minus rating of +17 during the month.
Finkelstein posted an even or better rating in each of his 12 games in March, including a +4 on March 23 at Adirondack and +3 ratings on March 17 at Trois-Rivières and March 20 at Worcester.
Under contract to Toronto of the American Hockey League, Finkelstein has a +17 rating to go along with 49 points (10g-39a), which ranks second among ECHL defensemen, despite playing in just 28 games with the Growlers.
A native of South Burlington, Vermont, Finkelstein earned a spot on the ECHL All-Rookie Team last season after tallying 32 points (11g-21a) in 35 games with Greenville.
Prior to turning pro, Finkelstein totaled 66 points (14g-52a) in 113 career collegiate games with St. Lawrence University and Boston College and had 34 points (8g-26a) in 23 games with Waterloo of the United States Hockey League.
In recognition of his accomplishment, AMI Graphics will present Ben Finkelstein with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming Growlers' home game.
Runner-Up: Willie Corrin, Fort Wayne (+15).
Top Plus Performer(s) for Each Club: Adirondack - Jimmy Mazza (+7); Allen - ; Atlanta - Xavier Bernard (+3); Cincinnati - Max Balinson (+4); Florida - Dylan Vander Esch (+7); Greenville - Bobby Russell (+6); Idaho - Michael Prapavessis (+13); Indy - Bryan Lemos and Keoni Texeira (+8); Iowa - Ryan Kuffner and Zach White (+8); Jacksonville - Zach Berzolla (+11); Kalamazoo - Logan Lambdin (+11); Kansas City - ; Maine - Connor Doherty (+8); Norfolk - Chase Harwell (+5); Orlando - Shawn Element and Aaron Luchuk (+4); Rapid City - Ryan Zuhlsdorf (+9); Reading - Brayden Low (+11); South Carolina - Connor Moore (+8); Toledo - Ian Parker (+6); Tulsa - Jackson Leef and Jimmy Soper (+7); Utah - Tyler Penner (+5); Wheeling - Luke Bafia and Bo Hanson (+3); Wichita - Carter Johnson and Dalton Skelly (0) and Worcester - Myles McGurty (+7).
