Thunder Weekly, March 31

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita headed to Boise last week for its only trip to the Treasure Valley this season. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Wednesday, March 23

Wichita at Idaho, 7-4 L

Friday, March 25

Wichita at Idaho, 3-2 L (OT)

Saturday, March 26

Wichita at Idaho, 9-1 L

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Friday, April 1

Wichita at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, April 2

Wichita at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

WICHITA

HOME: 12-14-5-0

AWAY: 12-16-4-0

OVERALL: 24-30-9-0

Last 10: 1-7-2-0

Streak: 0-6-1-0

Rank: 7th, Mountain Division, 57 points, .452 winning %

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Peter Crinella, 25

Assists: Jay Dickman, Cam Clarke, 34

Points: Jay Dickman, 52

+/-: Logan Fredericks, +1

PIM: Garrett Schmitz, 66

LAST TRIP WEST - Wichita closed its season-series against Idaho last week. The Steelheads swept the three-game set at Idaho Central Arena, winning on Wednesday, 7-4, taking an overtime victory on Friday, 3-2, and falling 9-1 on Friday.

PISTOL - Peter Crinella tallied his 25th goal of the year on Saturday, which was the lone bright spot in a lopsided loss to the Steelheads. Crinella has four points in his last three games (2g, 2a) and points in four of his last five outings. He has 48 points (25g, 23a) in 47 games this season.

PETEY - Alex Peters had his five-game point streak snapped on Saturday. He had eight points (4g, 4a) over that span and netted his first career hat trick. The second-year captain has 22 points (7g, 15a) in 27 games.

END OF THE ROAD - Wichita plays its final two of a six-game road trip this weekend. The Thunder heads to Tulsa on Friday and then north to Kansas City on Saturday.

LONGTIME - The Thunder renews their longtime rivalry against Tulsa on Friday night. Wichita and Tulsa will meet for the 344th time. The Thunder are 72-81-17 on the road in the all-time series. This will also be the first meeting between the two since January 29.

THUNDERBOLTS... Cam Clarke is tied for seventh for defenseman with 41 points, tied for second for defenseman with 17 power play assists and tied for fourth for blueliners in assists with 34...Wichita is 13-3-3-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 14-2-4-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 10-5-2-0 when outshooting its opponent...Wichita is 2-2-0-0 in four-goal games...

Join us for our final two games of the season-series against heated rival, Allen. On Saturday, April 9, we are celebrating Hockey is For Everyone. Get two premium tickets and a rainbow Thunder pennant for $40 ($75 value) by using code PACK or through the Thunder office. The team will be wearing a special Hockey is for Everyone uniform that will be auctioned online on the DASH Auction platform.

Team Photo Night is Sunday, April 10. The first 1,000 fans get a complimentary team photo, courtesy of Dick's Sporting Goods, Novacare. BG Products and Butler Community College.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m.

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

Images from this story

