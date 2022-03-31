K-Wings Thrill at Home in OT, Now in Playoff Position

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (33-29-1-0) scored three in the second period to overcome a 2-0 deficit, and beat the Iowa Heartlanders (27-27-8-1) in overtime on Wednesday at Wings Event Center, 4-3.

With the win, Kalamazoo has now moved into sole possession of fourth place in the Central Division.

Matheson Iacopelli (18, 19), now with 12 goals in his last 13 games and back-to-back multi goal performances, continued his electric play of late. And Trevor Gorsuch (21-20-0-0) slammed the door shut to propel the K-Wings to their ninth win in the month of March.

On the game-winner, while skating 3 aside, Erik Bradford (25) found Olivier LeBlanc (4) at the top of the offensive zone and skated to the bench for a change. Iacopelli replaced Bradford on the ice, accepted a drop pass from LeBlanc and sniped his second goal of the game into the back of the net from the right circle.

Yet, the win came with a little adversity, as Iowa took a 2-0 lead into the first intermission and tied it in the third.

But the second is when Kalamazoo took control. First it was Justin Taylor (22) that deposited a second chance opportunity into the back of the net, assisting on the goal was Zach Jordan (8). Then, Iacopelli buried the PPG from the right circle just 1:46 seconds later, assisting on the goal was Kyle Blaney (27) and Eric Kattleus (6). Finally, Max Humitz (13) scored on a beautiful Taylor (27) slot feed that Zach Jordan (9) dug out of the half-boards, giving the K-Wings the lead with 1:03 left in the second period.

Gorsuch (41 saves) made multiple highlight reel stops in this one, and finished the month with a 9-3 record, a 2.44 GAA and a .931 save percentage.

With Taylor's assist on the Humitz goal, Justin moved into a tie for No. 3 all-time with Kory Karlander (452) for points scored in K-Wings history.

Kalamazoo now hits the road to face the Fort Wayne Komets (36-20-6-1) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

