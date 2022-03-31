Americans Win Overtime Thriller

March 31, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans right wing Branden Troock fires a shot against the Kansas City Mavericks

(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich) Allen Americans right wing Branden Troock fires a shot against the Kansas City Mavericks(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans defeated the Kansas City Mavericks in overtime on Wednesday night 3-2, ending their two-game losing streak.

Josh Winquist continues to swing a hot stick for Allen scoring a natural hat trick on Wednesday, netting the only three goals of the game for the Americans. Winquist's goal at the 1:56 mark of the overtime period sent the Americans faithful home happy.

"We knew if we played our game we would get the extra point," noted Winquist. "Credit Lohin (Ryan) for making a great pass to set me up. We're trying move up in the standings and with so few games left every game is crucial."

Winquist has four goals in his last two games, and nine goals in his last seven. With his three goals on Wednesday, he's now sixth overall on the team with 15.

Luke Peressini made the start for Allen stopping 29 of 31 Kansas City shots to get the win.

The Americans and Mavericks play again on Friday night in Kansas City. The Americans will play all three days this weekend. Allen returns home on Sunday afternoon to face the Tulsa Oilers.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 31, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.