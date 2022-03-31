Royals Acquire Franklin from Allen; Brandt Traded to Worcester
March 31, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, announced Thursday the acquisition of the rights to forward Zane Franklin from the Allen Americans to complete the future considerations portion of the trade for Reading that sent Joshua Winquist to Allen.
Franklin, 23, is a 5-foot-11, 201-pound forward with one year of professional hockey experience. The Marywayne, Canada native played collegiately at the University of Saskatchewan where he recorded 26 points (6 G's/20 A's) in 20 games played in USports.
Previously, Franklin played 60 games in the ECHL for the Allen Americans. He earned 32 points (9 G's/23 A's) in his rookie season including an assist and seven penalty minutes in the 2021 Kelly Cup playoffs.
In further news, Jarden Brandt, D was traded to the Worcester Railers on Thursday, Mar. 31 for future considerations. Brandt, 26, was in his first professional season with the Royals after signing a standard player contract (SPC) on Sept. 30, 2021. The St.Louis, MO native collected eight points (1 G/7 A's) in 37 games with Reading in the ECHL.
