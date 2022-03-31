ECHL Transactions - March 31
March 31, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, March 31, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Orlando:
Matthew Barry, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Delete Zane Franklin, F ECHL playing rights traded to Reading
Atlanta:
Add Greg Campbell, D activated from reserve
Add Eric Neiley, F activated from reserve
Delete Kamerin Nault, F placed on reserve
Delete Tim Davison, D placed on reserve
Delete Kameron Kielly, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/28)
Delete Billy Constantinou, D traded to Wichita
Florida:
Add Matteo Gennaro, F assigned by Bakersfield
Delete Dalton Gally, D traded to Kansas City
Fort Wayne:
Add Cam Gray, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Samuel Harvey, G placed on bereavement leave
Delete Keaton Jameson, F traded to Utah
Iowa:
Add Luke Nogard, F activated from reserve
Delete Josh Koepplinger, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Delete Darik Angeli, F traded to Florida
Newfoundland:
Delete Matt Hellickson, D recalled to Toronto (AHL)
Delete Pavel Gogolev, F recalled to Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)
Norfolk:
Delete Kyle Rhodes, D traded to Rapid City
Orlando:
Add Brad Barone, G activated from reserve
Add Luke McInnis, D activated from reserve
Delete Zachary Emond, G placed on reserve
Delete Chad Duchesne, D placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Delete Jay Stevens, G released as EBUG
Delete Elijah Vilio, D traded to Norfolk
Delete Brett Van Os, F traded to Norfolk
Reading:
Add Tyler Kirkup, F signed contract, transferred from ATO
Add Brennan Saulnier, F assigned by Lehigh Valley
Delete Jared Brandt, D traded to Worcester
South Carolina:
Add Kevin Fitzgerald, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Seamus Donohue, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Colby McAuley, F team suspension lifted
Delete Greg DiTomaso, D placed on reserve
Delete Alex Brink, F placed on reserve
Delete Colby McAuley, F traded to Allen
Toledo:
Add Zach Driscoll, G signed ATO, added to active roster
Delete Connor Walters, D traded to Wichita
Delete Ian Parker, F traded to Wichita
Tulsa:
Add Adam Schuch, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Delete Adam Schuch, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
Wichita:
Add Justin Bean, D added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)
Add Jake Wahlin, F added to active roster (traded from Rapid City)
Delete Jacob Graves, D traded to Atlanta
Delete Cam Clarke, D traded to Toledo
Worcester:
Add Steven Jandric, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Blake Christensen, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/28)
