ECHL Transactions - March 31

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, March 31, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Orlando:

Matthew Barry, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Delete Zane Franklin, F ECHL playing rights traded to Reading

Atlanta:

Add Greg Campbell, D activated from reserve

Add Eric Neiley, F activated from reserve

Delete Kamerin Nault, F placed on reserve

Delete Tim Davison, D placed on reserve

Delete Kameron Kielly, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/28)

Delete Billy Constantinou, D traded to Wichita

Florida:

Add Matteo Gennaro, F assigned by Bakersfield

Delete Dalton Gally, D traded to Kansas City

Fort Wayne:

Add Cam Gray, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Samuel Harvey, G placed on bereavement leave

Delete Keaton Jameson, F traded to Utah

Iowa:

Add Luke Nogard, F activated from reserve

Delete Josh Koepplinger, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Delete Darik Angeli, F traded to Florida

Newfoundland:

Delete Matt Hellickson, D recalled to Toronto (AHL)

Delete Pavel Gogolev, F recalled to Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)

Norfolk:

Delete Kyle Rhodes, D traded to Rapid City

Orlando:

Add Brad Barone, G activated from reserve

Add Luke McInnis, D activated from reserve

Delete Zachary Emond, G placed on reserve

Delete Chad Duchesne, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Delete Jay Stevens, G released as EBUG

Delete Elijah Vilio, D traded to Norfolk

Delete Brett Van Os, F traded to Norfolk

Reading:

Add Tyler Kirkup, F signed contract, transferred from ATO

Add Brennan Saulnier, F assigned by Lehigh Valley

Delete Jared Brandt, D traded to Worcester

South Carolina:

Add Kevin Fitzgerald, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Seamus Donohue, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Colby McAuley, F team suspension lifted

Delete Greg DiTomaso, D placed on reserve

Delete Alex Brink, F placed on reserve

Delete Colby McAuley, F traded to Allen

Toledo:

Add Zach Driscoll, G signed ATO, added to active roster

Delete Connor Walters, D traded to Wichita

Delete Ian Parker, F traded to Wichita

Tulsa:

Add Adam Schuch, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Delete Adam Schuch, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

Wichita:

Add Justin Bean, D added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)

Add Jake Wahlin, F added to active roster (traded from Rapid City)

Delete Jacob Graves, D traded to Atlanta

Delete Cam Clarke, D traded to Toledo

Worcester:

Add Steven Jandric, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Blake Christensen, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/28)

