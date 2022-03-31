Glads Trade for Defenseman Graves
March 31, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Thursday that the team has acquired defenseman Jacob Graves from the Wichita Thunder in exchange for defenseman Billy Constantiou.
Graves, 27, skated in 27 games with the Thunder this season and tabbed seven assists and 62 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-2, 194-pound defenseman played in Wichita the last three seasons and posted a career-high 11 points (2G-9A) and 113 penalty minutes in 60 games with the Thunder in the 2020-21 campaign.
ï»¿Graves has appeared in 215 ECHL over the course of six professional seasons with the Cincinnati Cyclones, Quad City Mallards, Norfolk Admirals, Reading Royals, Florida Everblades, and Wichita Thunder. The blueliner also appeared in 42 American Hockey League games and notched eight points (4G-4A) with the Cleveland Monsters from 2016 to 2018.
Constantinou, 21, published five points (1G-4A) in 16 games with Atlanta.
The Gladiators play next against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Friday, Apr. 1 at 7:05 PM.
