Americans Acquire Colby McAuley from South Carolina
March 31, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), announced today the team has acquired forward Colby McAuley, from the South Carolina Stingrays for future considerations.
Colby McAuley returns to Allen for a third time. He played with the Americans in his rookie season of 17-18, appearing in 34 games and scoring 20 points (8 goals and 12 assists). He signed with Allen last year during the 14-team league, and had 16 points in 20 games. McAuley returned to Idaho this season as the Steelheads owned his ECHL rights. Idaho elected not to play in 20-21, so he was able to sign with the Americans last year as a free agent.
In 32 games with Idaho this year he had 23 points. After his trade from Idaho to South Carolina in early March, he was loaned to the Hershey Bears for five games before being traded to Allen at the deadline.
The Americans return to action on Friday night in Kansas City, and then play a back-to-back two-game series with the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday in Oklahoma, and Sunday afternoon in Allen.
Forward Colby McAuley with the South Carolina Stingrays
