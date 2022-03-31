Solar Bears Release Matt Barry
March 31, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that forward Matt Barry has been released from his Standard Player Contract.
Barry, 24, joined Orlando on March 22 and suited up in one game for the Solar Bears, recording no points.
Orlando has also activated goaltender Brad Barone and defenseman Luke McInnis from the team's reserve list, while simultaneously adding goaltender Zach Émond and defenseman Chad Duchense to the reserve list.
NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears head out on the road to begin a home-and-home series with the South Carolina Stingrays on Friday, April 1 at 7:05 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum. Orlando returns home to host the Stingrays on Saturday, April at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for First Responders Appreciation Night, presented by VyStar Credit Union. Earlier in the day, the Solar Bears will host the Guns 'N Hoses Police vs. Fire charity game at 2 p.m.
