Rush Defeat Grizz 4-3

West Valley City, Utah - The Rapid City Rush got 1 goal and 2 assists from Avery Peterson and 1 goal and 1 assist from Gabriel Chabot and Brett Gravelle as they defeated the Utah Grizzlies 4-3 on Wednesday night. The Rush have taken over first place in the Mountain division with a .594 points percentage and the Grizz fall to 2nd place with a .592 points %.

Chabot scored 7:57 in as they took a 1-0 lead. Utah's Joey Colatarci tied the game 12:21 for his 2nd of the season. The score was deadlocked 1-1 after 1 period with Utah outshooting Rapid City 9 to 3.

Nate Clurman gave Utah a lead 12 seconds into the second period. Colton Leiter tied the game 9:45 in for his 9th of the year. The score was tied 2-2 after 2 periods. Rapid City outshot Utah 14 to 4 in the period.

Brett Gravelle gave the Rush the lead for good 4:29 into the third period. Peterson extended the lead 10:40 in on what turned out to be the game winner. Peterson was acquired by Rapid City in a 3 team trade on March 28.

Utah's Kyle Betts scored his first pro goal 15:15 into the third period. Betts became the 19th player and the 4th in the last 6 games to score their first pro goal for Utah this year. The Grizz tried frantically to tie the game but the Rush held on to take the series opener as they take over first place in the Mountain division.

Rush goaltender Brad Arvanitis saved 23 of 26 to earn the win. Utah's Trent Miner saved 18 of 22. Grizzlies outshot the Rush 26 to 22. Utah is now 5-5 vs Rapid City this season.

The middle game of the 3 game series is on Friday night at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Avery Peterson (RC) - 1 goal, 2 assists, +3.

2. Gabriel Chabot (RC) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

3. Brett Gravelle (RC) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

