Vipers Finalize 2024-25 Roster

November 7, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the NBA G League Affiliate of the Houston Rockets, announced today the final 2024-25 opening night roster. Additionally, the team waived two players.

The roster includes five returning players which are Josh Reaves, John Knight III, Jermaine Samuels Jr., Nate Hinton and Houston Rockets Two-Way player Jeenathan Williams Jr.

RGV's roster stands at 13, including two-way players Williams Jr., Jack McVeigh and N'Faly Dante. Allonzo Trier and Matt Bradley were waived on November 7.

The complete Vipers roster can be found below.

# Name Pos HT WT DOB College Pronunciations

8 Teddy Allen F 6-6 212lbs. 02/20/1999 New Mexico State

24 Kevin Cross Jr. F 6-8 225lbs. 06/22/2000 Tulane

3 N'Faly Dante* F 6-11 230lbs. 06/08/1999 Oregon nn-FALL-ee

20 Robert Ford III G 6-0 180lbs. 05/12/1999 Montana State

14 Nate Hinton F 6-5 210lbs. 06/13/2000 Houston

22 Jeremy Jones F 6-7 213lbs. 09/23/1999 Gonzaga

0 John Knight III G 6-3 205lbs. 08/19/1997 Southern Utah

2 Thon Maker C 7-0 221lbs. 05/23/2000 -

58 Jack McVeigh* F 6-8 215lbs. 12/15/1997 Nebraska Muk-VAY

1 Markquis Nowell G 5-7 160lbs. 06/04/1997 Kansas State

23 Josh Reaves G 6-4 214lbs. 11/13/1998 Penn State

00 Jermaine Samuels Jr. F 6-6 230lbs. 03/11/1997 Villanova

19 Jeenathan Williams Jr.* G 6-5 205lbs. 02/12/1999 Buffalo Jeen-AY-than

*Two-Way players

The Vipers tip-off the 2024-25 season against the Memphis Hustle on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 7:00 p.m. CST at Bert Ogden Arena. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.rgvipers.com.

