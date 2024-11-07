Windy City Bulls Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster

November 7, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, announced today the organization's 2024-25 Opening Night roster of 13 players. Windy City, led by Head Coach Billy Donovan III, tips off its 50-game slate on Friday, November 8, at the Grand Rapids Gold. The Bulls have three away games to start their schedule. Windy City then comes home for its first matchup at NOW Arena on Saturday, November 16, against the Motor City Cruise.

NO. PLAYER POS. HT. WT. BIRTHDATE PRIOR/HOME COUNTRY

51 Ryan Arcidiacono G 6-3 195 3/26/1994 Villanova/USA

11 Ben Coupet Jr. F 6-7 185 1/28/1998 Southern Illinois-Carbondale/USA

3 Marcus Domask F 6-6 215 6/9/2000 Illinois/USA

0 Javon Freeman-Liberty G 6-3 190 10/20/1999 DePaul/USA

13 Jordan Hall G 6-7 215 1/14/2002 St. Joseph's (PA)/USA

22 Jordan Jackson G 6-3 180 6/25/1997 Texas-Rio Grande Valley/USA

32 EJ Liddell* F 6-6 237 12/18/2000 Ohio State/USA

7 David Muoka C 6-10 235 12/14/2000 UNLV/Hong Kong

12 Josh Primo G 6-4 190 12/24/2002 Alabama/Canada

21 Adama Sanogo* F/C 6-9 245 2/12/2002 Connecticut/Mali

5 Alex Schumacher G 6-3 185 2/20/2001 Seattle/USA

00 DJ Steward* G 6-2 162 10/2/2001 Duke/USA

1 Jalen Thomas C 6-10 240 10/2/2000 Butler/USA

*Player under two-way contract

