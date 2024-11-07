College Park Skyhawks Announce Opening Night Roster

November 7, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

College Park Skyhawks News Release







COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks today announced the team's opening night roster, which includes five players that played for the Skyhawks during the 2023-24 season: Jordan Bowden, Jarkel Joiner, David Singleton, Atlanta Hawks two-way guard/forward Seth Lundy and two-way guard Keaton Wallace. Nikola Ðurišić, acquired by the Atlanta Hawks via a three-team trade in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, will also suit up for the Skyhawks on a standard G League contract.

The Skyhawks begin the Tip-Off portion of the season on Friday, Nov. 8, with a trip to Washington, D.C. to take on the Capital City Go-Go at 7 p.m. on Monumental+ and NBAGLeague.com

Lundy and Wallace are joined by fellow Hawks two-way forward Dominick Barlow. Lundy was selected by the Hawks with the 46th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and signed his second NBA two-way contract in July 2024, while Wallace also signed a two-way contract with the Hawks in July after going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft. Barlow, who also signed a two-way deal in July with the Hawks, begins his first year in Atlanta after spending 2022-24 with the San Antonio Spurs.

Barlow (62 games), Lundy (nine games) and Wallace (seven games), along with Tony Bradley (179 games) and Kevon Harris (36 games), possess a combined experience of 293 NBA games.

# Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Birthdate Exp. College Acquired Via Pronunciation

0 Dominick Barlow* F 6-10 220 5/26/03 3 Overtime Elite NBA Two-Way Bar-loh

00 Jordan Bowden G 6-5 193 1/20/97 4 Tennessee Returning Rights BAU-din

30 Tony Bradley C 6-11 248 1/8/98 7 UNC Returning Rights

7 Nikola Ðurišić G/F 6-7 209 2/23/04 R Mega/Serbia NBA Draft Rights/Standard G League Contract Nee-cola Yur-uh-chitch

12 Kevon Harris G 6-6 215 6/24/97 4 Stephen F. Austin Affiliate KEY-von

14 Joey Hauser F 6-9 230 7/17/99 1 Michigan State Returning Rights HOW-zer

1 Jarkel Joiner G 6-1 180 5/20/99 1 NC State Returning Rights Jar-KEL

3 Seth Lundy* G 6-4 220 4/2/00 1 Penn State NBA Two-Way

20 Dwight Murray Jr. G 6-0 180 1/31/00 R Rider Local Tryout Player

5 Joirdon Nicholas F 6-9 220 3/29/99 1 Texas Southern Returning Rights Jordan

29 Daeqwon Plowden G 6-6 215 8/29/98 2 Bowling Green Returning Rights DAY-kwon

34 David Singleton G 6-4 210 10/27/98 1 UCLA Returning Rights

2 Keaton Wallace* G 6-3 185 2/26/99 2 Texas-San Antonio NBA Two-Way Key-ton

*Indicates NBA Two-Way

The Skyhawks will welcome fans back to Gateway Center Arena @ College Park on Monday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. against the Raptors 905 to open a four game homestand. Fans interested in attending can email tickets@cpskyhawks.com, visit www.cpskyhawks.com or call 404-878-3370 for more information.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from November 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.