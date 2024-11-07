Sioux Falls Skyforce Home Games to Air and Stream on FanDuel Sports Network for Fans in South Florida

November 7, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







MIAMI - FanDuel Sports Network, the TV and streaming home for the Miami HEAT, will continue to give fans in South Florida a way to follow and support the team's NBA G League affiliate. All 24 home games for the Sioux Falls Skyforce during the 2024-25 G League season will stream in the FanDuel Sports Network app and air live on either FanDuel Sports Network Sun or FanDuel Sports Network Florida.

Coverage tips off with the Skyforce's home opener on Tuesday, Nov. 12, against the Iowa Wolves at 7:30 p.m. (ET) from the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. That game airs on FanDuel Sports Network Florida.

This marks the third season that the network, recently rebranded from Bally Sports, will broadcast Skyforce games to fans in South Florida. Founded in Sioux Falls in 1989, the Skyforce have been a member of the G League since 2006 and began a single-affiliate partnership with the HEAT in 2013. The Skyforce won the league championship in 2016.

Veteran Sioux Falls announcer Dan Peters returns to call the action. The Skyforce feature three players on two-way contracts with the HEAT - forward Keshad Johnson and guards Dru Smith and Josh Christopher. Dan Bisaccio begins his first season as the Skyforce's head coach after leading the HEAT's Summer League team to its first championship in July.

FanDuel Sports Network is widely available on cable, satellite and streaming providers across South Florida. Options include Comcast Xfinity (now on the Ultimate TV package), AT&T U-verse, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hotwire, Blue Stream Fiber and Breezeline. To find a TV provider in your zip code that carries the network, go to GetMyHomeTeams.com.

All of the network's HEAT and Skyforce games and other programming also stream on the FanDuel Sports Network app and at FanDuelSportsNetwork.com. Fans may authenticate through their pay TV provider or subscribe directly to FanDuel Sports Network. Monthly and annual subscriptions are available, plus the popular Season Pass option that takes fans through the 2024-25 HEAT season and offers savings of up to 10%.

Fans who subscribe to FanDuel Sports Network Sun through the direct-to-consumer streaming option will be able to watch Skyforce games regardless of whether they air on FanDuel Sports Network Sun or FanDuel Sports Network Florida.

Sioux Falls Skyforce on FanDuel Sports Network (all home games):

DATE TIME (ET) OPPONENT RSN

Tuesday, 11/12 7:30 PM Iowa Wolves FLORIDA

Thursday, 11/14 7:30 PM Cleveland Charge SUN

Friday, 11/15 8:00 PM Cleveland Charge FLORIDA

Friday, 11/22 8:00 PM Indiana Mad Ants SUN

Saturday, 11/23 8:00 PM Indiana Mad Ants SUN

Thursday, 12/5 7:30 PM Windy City Bulls SUN

Sunday, 12/8 4:00 PM Grand Rapids Gold FLORIDA

Friday, 1/3 8:00 PM Santa Cruz Warriors SUN

Saturday, 1/4 8:00 PM San Diego Clippers FLORIDA

Friday, 1/17 8:00 PM Osceola Magic FLORIDA

Saturday, 1/18 9:00 PM Osceola Magic SUN

Friday, 1/24 8:00 PM Memphis Hustle SUN

Saturday, 1/25 8:00 PM Memphis Hustle FLORIDA

Tuesday, 2/4 7:30 PM Santa Cruz Warriors FLORIDA

Saturday, 2/8 8:00 PM Greensboro Swarm SUN

Thursday, 2/20 7:30 PM Iowa Wolves SUN

Tuesday, 2/25 7:30 PM Texas Legends SUN

Thursday, 2/27 7:30 PM Texas Legends SUN

Tuesday, 3/11 7:30 PM San Diego Clippers SUN

Sunday, 3/16 4:00 PM Iowa Wolves SUN

Wednesday, 3/19 7:30 PM South Bay Lakers FLORIDA

Friday, 3/21 8:00 PM South Bay Lakers FLORIDA

Friday, 3/28 8:00 PM Oklahoma City Blue SUN

Saturday, 3/29 8:00 PM Oklahoma City Blue FLORIDA

NOTE: All broadcasts also stream in the FanDuel Sports Network app and at FanDuelSportsNetwork.com. Schedule subject to change.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from November 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.