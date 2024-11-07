Sioux Falls Skyforce Home Games to Air and Stream on FanDuel Sports Network for Fans in South Florida
November 7, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release
MIAMI - FanDuel Sports Network, the TV and streaming home for the Miami HEAT, will continue to give fans in South Florida a way to follow and support the team's NBA G League affiliate. All 24 home games for the Sioux Falls Skyforce during the 2024-25 G League season will stream in the FanDuel Sports Network app and air live on either FanDuel Sports Network Sun or FanDuel Sports Network Florida.
Coverage tips off with the Skyforce's home opener on Tuesday, Nov. 12, against the Iowa Wolves at 7:30 p.m. (ET) from the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. That game airs on FanDuel Sports Network Florida.
This marks the third season that the network, recently rebranded from Bally Sports, will broadcast Skyforce games to fans in South Florida. Founded in Sioux Falls in 1989, the Skyforce have been a member of the G League since 2006 and began a single-affiliate partnership with the HEAT in 2013. The Skyforce won the league championship in 2016.
Veteran Sioux Falls announcer Dan Peters returns to call the action. The Skyforce feature three players on two-way contracts with the HEAT - forward Keshad Johnson and guards Dru Smith and Josh Christopher. Dan Bisaccio begins his first season as the Skyforce's head coach after leading the HEAT's Summer League team to its first championship in July.
FanDuel Sports Network is widely available on cable, satellite and streaming providers across South Florida. Options include Comcast Xfinity (now on the Ultimate TV package), AT&T U-verse, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hotwire, Blue Stream Fiber and Breezeline. To find a TV provider in your zip code that carries the network, go to GetMyHomeTeams.com.
All of the network's HEAT and Skyforce games and other programming also stream on the FanDuel Sports Network app and at FanDuelSportsNetwork.com. Fans may authenticate through their pay TV provider or subscribe directly to FanDuel Sports Network. Monthly and annual subscriptions are available, plus the popular Season Pass option that takes fans through the 2024-25 HEAT season and offers savings of up to 10%.
Fans who subscribe to FanDuel Sports Network Sun through the direct-to-consumer streaming option will be able to watch Skyforce games regardless of whether they air on FanDuel Sports Network Sun or FanDuel Sports Network Florida.
Sioux Falls Skyforce on FanDuel Sports Network (all home games):
DATE TIME (ET) OPPONENT RSN
Tuesday, 11/12 7:30 PM Iowa Wolves FLORIDA
Thursday, 11/14 7:30 PM Cleveland Charge SUN
Friday, 11/15 8:00 PM Cleveland Charge FLORIDA
Friday, 11/22 8:00 PM Indiana Mad Ants SUN
Saturday, 11/23 8:00 PM Indiana Mad Ants SUN
Thursday, 12/5 7:30 PM Windy City Bulls SUN
Sunday, 12/8 4:00 PM Grand Rapids Gold FLORIDA
Friday, 1/3 8:00 PM Santa Cruz Warriors SUN
Saturday, 1/4 8:00 PM San Diego Clippers FLORIDA
Friday, 1/17 8:00 PM Osceola Magic FLORIDA
Saturday, 1/18 9:00 PM Osceola Magic SUN
Friday, 1/24 8:00 PM Memphis Hustle SUN
Saturday, 1/25 8:00 PM Memphis Hustle FLORIDA
Tuesday, 2/4 7:30 PM Santa Cruz Warriors FLORIDA
Saturday, 2/8 8:00 PM Greensboro Swarm SUN
Thursday, 2/20 7:30 PM Iowa Wolves SUN
Tuesday, 2/25 7:30 PM Texas Legends SUN
Thursday, 2/27 7:30 PM Texas Legends SUN
Tuesday, 3/11 7:30 PM San Diego Clippers SUN
Sunday, 3/16 4:00 PM Iowa Wolves SUN
Wednesday, 3/19 7:30 PM South Bay Lakers FLORIDA
Friday, 3/21 8:00 PM South Bay Lakers FLORIDA
Friday, 3/28 8:00 PM Oklahoma City Blue SUN
Saturday, 3/29 8:00 PM Oklahoma City Blue FLORIDA
NOTE: All broadcasts also stream in the FanDuel Sports Network app and at FanDuelSportsNetwork.com. Schedule subject to change.
