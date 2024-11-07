Santa Cruz Warriors Announce Community Partnerships with Second Harvest Food Bank on Food Insecurity Initiative for the 2024-25 Season

November 7, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Santa Cruz Warriors News Release







SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Santa Cruz Warriors are partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank of Santa Cruz County to support their annual Holiday Food and Fund Drive (HFFD), the team announced Thursday. Led by Santa Cruz Warriors Team President and HFFD co-captain Chris Murphy, this community partnership will mark Santa Cruz's most comprehensive food insecurity initiative to date as the Warriors collaborate with Kaiser Permanente, The Athletes' Corner, Ticketmaster, and Whiting's Foods to ensure that meals are donated at every game-day touchpoint. From the ticket purchase process to in-arena concessions to the points being scored on the court, the Sea Dubs will work with Second Harvest Food Bank to raise awareness, generate funds, and bring the community one step closer to a hunger-free Santa Cruz County.

Swishes for Dishes will serve as the headlining program in the organization's community partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank to support their annual Holiday Food and Fund Drive. 10 meals will be donated to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Santa Cruz County for each point the Santa Cruz Warriors score this season across both home and away games. Originally launched in 2020, the Santa Cruz Warriors, Kaiser Permanente, and The Athletes' Corner have donated 222,850 meals to Second Harvest Food Bank over the past four seasons.

"After hearing the reality that over 65,000 local Santa Cruz community members rely on Second Harvest Food Bank to help avoid hunger each month, I hope everyone asks themselves what more they can do to support Second Harvest. We at the Warriors heard that call and are committed to doing more. After donating over 60,000 meals last year, we are excited to continue the Swishes for Dishes initiative in Santa Cruz for the fifth season in partnership with Kaiser Permanente," said Chris Murphy, Santa Cruz Warriors Team President and Second Harvest Food Bank Holiday Food and Fund Drive co-captain. "What makes this season even more exciting is the opportunity to work with some of our great partners like Kaiser Permanente, Ticketmaster, and Whiting's Foods to make this an all-encompassing initiative so that we can increase our overall support of Second Harvest Food Bank."

In addition, the Warriors are partnering with Ticketmaster to offer fans the opportunity to donate meals to Second Harvest Food Bank with every ticket purchased through the Ticketmaster website. A $10 donation at checkout will provide 30 meals and a $5 donation will provide 15 meals to Santa Cruz residents in need.

Lastly, the Sea Dubs are partnering with Whiting's Foods, the in-arena concessions vendor at Kaiser Permanente Arena, to offer fans the opportunity to add a donation of 15 meals, or $5, to all food and beverage purchases at Warriors home games this season.

"At every touch point along the fan journey, we are providing Santa Cruz Warriors fans the opportunity to support fellow community members via a donation of meals to Second Harvest Food Bank," Murphy said, "we know how much our loyal Sea Dubs fans support us, and we look forward to watching them support local community members in need in our collective efforts to reduce food insecurity."

"Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping the communities we serve access the food they need to live full and healthy lives," said Eric Henry, Senior Vice President and Area Manager, Greater San Jose Area. "We are proud to once again support this meaningful partnership because we know when people lack food or proper nutrition to support daily needs, they are less likely to be or stay healthy."

To donate directly to the Santa Cruz Warriors fundraising efforts on behalf of Second Harvest Food Bank's Holiday Food and Fund Drive, CLICK HERE.

The Santa Cruz Warriors open the season against the Valley Suns at home on November 8 at 7 p.m. PT. All fans in attendance will receive an Opening Night T-shirt, courtesy of Kaiser Permanente. Limited tickets for Opening Night are still available by visiting santacruzbasketball.com, emailing scwtickets@warriors.com, or calling (831) 713-4400. Stay up to date with the latest Santa Cruz Warriors news, scores, and exclusive content by downloading the official Santa Cruz Warriors app for iOS and Android.

