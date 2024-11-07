Wisconsin Herd Announces 2024-25 Home and Away Television Broadcast Schedule

November 7, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, announced the Herd's official 2024-25 television broadcast partner will be WGBA-TV (NBC 26) and WACY-TV (TV32). Fans can watch all home and away games for the entire season on WACY-TV (TV32). This marks the seventh season Herd games will air on WACY-TV (TV32).

Ted Stefaniak, B.J. DeGroot, and Brandon Kinnard will return as announcers for the Wisconsin Herd broadcast.

Ted Stefaniak has been a member of the Wisconsin Herd broadcast team since the inaugural 2017-18 season. With over 30 years of broadcast experience, he has been a play-by-play announcer for WIAA State Basketball Tournaments, NCAA D1 college basketball teams and can also be found announcing high school games on WACY-TV(TV32) in Northeast Wisconsin. With career stops in Omaha, Council Bluffs, Rapid City and Wausau, Ted has called Northeast Wisconsin home since 2002. He is a graduate of Creighton University where he was also a member of the basketball team.

B.J. DeGroot is the Brand Manager for WSCO/WHBY at Woodward Radio. B.J. is a well-known, local play-by-play broadcaster for his coverage of over twenty different high school baseball, basketball and football programs in radio and video broadcasts. In 2017, he was a finalist for the Best Sports Cast and Play-by-Play at the Wisconsin Broadcasters Awards.

Brandon Kinnard is a Northeast Wisconsin native and member of the NBC26 news & sports management team. Formerly the station's sports director, Brandon had an award-winning career as a reporter and anchor before moving into a management role. Before joining NBC 26, Brandon worked at WAOW-TV in Wausau, where he was the station's sports director from 2015-18. Kinnard has also served as a play-by-play voice for the WIAA boys and girls state basketball tournaments, the BEK Sports Network and several local radio stations.

Herd games on Friday, November 8 and Friday, November 15 will be tape-delayed and scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m. on WACY-TV (TV32).

In addition to the local telecasts, the Herd is scheduled to be streamed nationally seven times on TUBI (Nov.8, Nov.16, Nov.29, Jan.3, Jan.31, Mar.1, Mar.7,) and two times on the NBA TV (Jan.12, Jan.26). The Herd will also appear nationally on ESPN+ 15 times(Nov.19, Nov.21, Dec. 5, Dec.11, Jan.2, Jan.14, Jan.15, Jan.21, Jan.23, Jan.29, Feb.20, Feb.25, Mar.5, Mar.18, Mar.20). All other games can be watched at NBAGLeague.com. To view the Herd's complete 2024-25 broadcast schedule, visit Wisconsin Herd 2024-25 Season Schedule.

Herd single-game tickets are on sale now. To purchase tickets, or for more information on the team, visit www.wisconsinherd.com or call (920) 233-HERD.

