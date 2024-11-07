Mad Ants Announce 2024-25 Opening Season Roster
November 7, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Indiana Mad Ants News Release
The Indiana Mad Ants, an owned and operated affiliate of the Indiana Pacers of the NBA G League, announced today the teams
2024-2025 opening season roster. Tom Hankins enters his fifth season as the team's head coach after guiding them to the number
one seed in the Showcase Cup Tournament and NBA G League Playoffs last year. The Mad Ants visit the Cleveland Charge on
Saturday, November 9th to tip off their season. The home opener is scheduled for 1230PM on Friday, November 15 at Gainbridge
Fieldhouse.
All home games are played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this season. For a complete schedule visit https://fortwayne.gleague.nba.com/.
# Last First Position Status Ht Wt Birthdate Last College Years Pro
8 Freeman Enrique C 2-way 6' 7" 210 7/29/2000 University of Akron R
11 Harmon De'Vion PG 6' 2" 198 1/22/2001 Texas Tech 1
17 Hicks Steph F 6' 6" 200 4/2/1992 Cal State Northridge 7
29 Quenton Jackson G 2-way 6' 5" 205 9/15/1998 Texas A&M 2
10 James Josiah-Jordan F 6' 6" 210 9/5/2000 Tennessee R
20 Lane Ishmael C 6' 8" 215 1/20/1997 Northwestern State University R
24 Mangas Kyle G 6' 4" 200 4/8/1999 Indiana Wesleyan 1
31 Mathias Dakota F 6' 4" 200 7/11/1995 Purdue University 4
0 McGriff Cameron F 6' 7" 230 9/30/1997 Oklahoma State University 2
4 Newton Tristen PG 2-way 6' 5" 190 4/26/2001 University of Connecticut R
15 Okafor Jahlil C 6' 10" 270 12/15/1995 Duke University 7
6 Polley Tyler F 6' 8" 215 4/7/1999 University of Connecticut R
30 Tominaga Keisei G 6' 2" 178 2/1/2001 University of Nebraska R
Head Coach: Tom Hankins
Associate Head Coach: Justin Wetzel
Assistant Coach: Bryce Taylor
Assistant Coach/Video Coordinator: Rob Dosier
Coaching Associate: Amiee Book
General Manager: Chris Taylor
Assistant General Manager: Tim Brown
Player Relations Coordinator: Jasmine Smits
