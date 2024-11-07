Memphis Hustle Finalize 2024-25 Opening Night Roster

November 7, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Memphis Hustle News Release







Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle, the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, has finalized its 2024-25 opening night roster, the team announced today. The team waived Admon Gilder, Chandler Lawson, Javonte Perkins, A.J. Reeves, and Sahvir Wheeler. With today's moves, the Hustle roster now stands at 13 players.

Memphis' opening night roster is below:

No. Player Pos Height Weight DOB College/Country Status

00 Armando Bacot F/C 6-11 240 3/6/00 North Carolina/USA Affiliate

11 Colin Castleton 2W C 6-11 250 5/25/00 Florida/USA Two-Way

13 David Johnson G 6-4 205 2/26/01 Louisville/USA Returning Rights

10 Kamani Johnson F 6-7 215 9/3/98 Arkansas/USA Draft

29 Xavier Johnson G 6-3 200 10/14/99 Indiana/USA Draft

17 Yuki Kawamura 2W G 5-8 159 5/2/01 Yokohama B-Corsairs/Japan Two-Way

8 Miles Norris F 6-10 220 4/15/00 UC Santa Barbara/USA Returning Rights

25 Mãozinha Pereira F 6-8 215 8/28/00 Basquete Cearense/Brazil Returning Rights

18 Malachi Smith G 6-4 205 12/6/99 Gonzaga/USA Returning Rights

24 Cam Spencer 2W G 6-3 201 4/6/00 UConn/USA Two-Way

15 Race Thompson F 6-8 235 6/4/99 Indiana/USA Local Tryout

12 Lucas Williamson G 6-4 205 1/28/99 Loyola-Chicago/USA Returning Rights

21 Robert Woodard II F 6-6 235 9/22/99 Mississippi State/USA Returning Rights

The Hustle start the Tip-Off Tournament on the road against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers this Saturday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. at Bert Ogden Arena. The Hustle's home opener is Monday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. at Landers Center against the Mexico City Capitanes. Media interested in applying for credentials should contact Brandon Abraham at babraham@grizzlies.com by Friday, Nov. 8, at 5 p.m. CT.

Single-game tickets for all regular season Hustle games are on sale now. Tickets start as low as $15 and are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com/Memphis-Hustle-Tickets or by calling (901) 888-HOOP. In addition, all-inclusive floor seats and tables are still available for purchase, and the Hustle are accepting $50 deposits for groups of 10-or-more.

For more information on the Memphis Hustle, visit memphishustle.com, follow the team on Twitter/X and Instagram (@MemphisHustle) or 'like' Memphis Hustle on Facebook.

