Santa Cruz Warriors Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster

November 7, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Santa Cruz Warriors News Release







SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Santa Cruz Warriors have announced their 2024-25 Opening Night roster ahead of the team's first game on Friday, November 8, against the Valley Suns.

The Santa Cruz Warriors currently have 13 players on the roster, including three Golden State two-way players: guard Reece Beekman, center Quinten Post, and guard Pat Spencer. Below is the complete Santa Cruz Warriors Opening Night roster:

NO PLAYER POS HT WT BORN COLLEGE/COUNTRY ACQUISITION

3 Reece Beekman (2W) G 6-1 198 10/8/01 Virginia/USA Two-Way

19 Marcus Burk G 6-3 205 9/27/97 IUPUI/USA Returning Rights

50 Joey Calcaterra G 6-3 180 10/15/98 UConn/USA Returning Rights

99 Yuri Collins G 6-0 190 3/7/01 St. Louis/USA Returning Rights

27 Devine Eke F 6-8 205 7/29/97 Radford/USA G League Draft

26 Blake Hinson F 6-7 235 12/26/99 Pittsburgh/USA Affiliate

25 Javan Johnson F 6-6 198 1/5/99 DePaul/USA Returning Rights

31 Kevin Knox II F 6-7 215 8/11/99 Kentucky/USA Returning Rights

98 Seth Maxwell C 7-0 240 11/21/98 Indiana Wesleyan/USA G League Draft

21 Quinten Post (2W) C 7-0 250 3/21/00 Boston College/Netherlands Two-Way

44 Jackson Rowe F 6-7 210 1/4/97 Cal State Fullerton/Canada Returning Rights

29 Donta Scott F 6-8 230 12/4/00 Maryland/USA Affiliate

61 Pat Spencer (2W) G 6-2 202 7/4/96 Northwestern/USA Two-Way

The 2024-25 Santa Cruz Warriors will open the season at Kaiser Permanente Arena, home of the Santa Cruz Warriors, on November 8, against the Valley Suns, at 7 p.m. PT. All fans in attendance will receive an Opening Night T-shirt, presented by Kaiser Permanente.

Stay up to date with the latest Santa Cruz Warriors news, scores, and exclusive content by downloading the official Santa Cruz Warriors app for iOS and Android. Fans interested in securing the best seats at the lowest price are encouraged to call (831) 713-4400, email scwtickets@warriors.com, or visit santacruzbasketball.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from November 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.