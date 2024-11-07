Westchester Knicks Announce 2024-25 Official Roster

November 7, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

NEW YORK - The Westchester Knicks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the New York Knicks, announce their opening day roster on Thursday.

The 13-man roster features several new faces heading into the 2024-25 NBA G League Tip-Off Tournament, including many with NBA level experience. NBA Veteran T.J. Warren, along with Chuma Okeke and Moses Brown enter the season as affiliate players for the club. Landry Shamet also joins the team after being drafted in the NBA G League Draft with the second overall pick by Westchester.

Alex O'Connell, Damion Baugh, and Donovan Williams were all acquired in offseason moves for their returning rights. O'Connell's returning rights were acquired last year (Sept. 15, 2023) from the Stockton Kings, while Baugh and Williams were acquired in separate deals made this offseason.

Two-Way Players include New York Knicks rookie Kevin McCullar Jr. (Kansas), Boo Buie (Northwestern), and Jacob Toppin (returning for his second season).

In addition, 2023-24 selection in the NBA G League Draft Jamal Bey (19th overall), 2023-24 International Draft Pick Abdullah Ahmed (6th Overall), and Kaiden Rice after a successful 2023-24 local tryout all return this season as returning rights players.

The team tips-off the season against the Long Island Nets on Nov. 10 at 3 p.m. ET., to kickstart a four-game road trip. The Westchester Knicks home opener is on Thursday, on Nov. 21 at 7.00 p.m. ET at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY.

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Date of Birth From/Country Status

00 Jacob Toppin* F 6'8 200 May 8, 2000 Kentucky/USA Two-Way (NYK)

0 Boo Buie* G 6'2 181 Dec. 7, 1999 Northwestern/USA Two-Way (NYK)

1 T.J. Warren F 6'8 234 Sep. 5, 1993 North Carolina State/USA Affiliate

2 Damion Baugh G 6'3 185 Aug. 3, 2000 TCU/USA Returning Rights

5 Jamal Bey G/F 6'6 212 Sep. 5, 1999 Washington/USA Returning Rights

7 Chuma Okeke F 6'7 250 Aug. 18, 1998 Auburn/USA Affiliate

8 Donovan Williams F 6'6 188 Sep. 6, 2001 UNLV/ USA Returning Rights

9 Kevin McCullar Jr.* G/F 6'6 210 Mar. 15, 2001 Kansas/USA Two-Way (NYK)

11 Kaiden Rice F 6'6 219 Jun. 9, 1999 Georgetown/USA Returning Rights

14 Alex O'Connell G 6'5 197 Jun. 2, 1999 Creighton/USA Returning Rights

34 Moses Brown C 7'2 258 Oct. 13, 1999 UCLA/USA Affiliate

35 Abdullah Ahmed C 6'10 220 Nov. 3, 2003 Egypt Returning Rights

44 Landy Shamet G 6'4 190 Mar. 13, 1997 Wichita State/ USA Draft

*Indicates Two-Way

