Wisconsin Herd to Wear Homelessness Awareness Theme Jerseys on Saturday, November16
November 7, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Wisconsin Herd News Release
OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, will partner with P.R.O.S. Sports Housing for a second year to bring awareness to homelessness through theme jerseys. These specialty theme jerseys will be worn for the Herd's matchup against the Grand Rapids Gold on Saturday, November 16 with tip-off at 6:30 p.m. CST. The game-worn theme jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit the P.I.T.C.H. Initiative which works to widely impact communities by compassionately supporting people and organizations who need it most.
"We are excited to bring our homelessness awareness jerseys back for a second season with the help of P.R.O.S. Sports Housing, "said Herd Team President Steve Brandes. "These jerseys bring attention to an important and often overlooked issue that affects many people within our community."
The jerseys once again pay homage to the Milwaukee Bucks' 2019-20 City Edition jersey with the wordmark as well as Cream City Brick along the side of the jerseys. The bricks are placed in two panels representing the two pillars of strength and support. The overall jersey top and shorts feature purple, the color of Homelessness Awareness.
"P.R.O.S. Sports Housing is proud to partner with the Wisconsin Herd to spread awareness on the impact of housing instability in our communities. At P.R.O.S., we believe housing is an inherent human right regardless of race, religion, income, or status," said Nicolette Hawthorne, Founder and CEO of P.R.O.S. Sports Housing.
These jerseys will be auctioned off with proceeds benefiting the P.I.T.C.H. Initiative at the game on November 16 and online at https://herdup.givesmart.com starting now until November 23 at 12:00 p.m. CST.
