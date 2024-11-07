Long Island Nets Announce 2024-25 Roster

November 7, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, have finalized their roster for the start of the 2024-25 season.

Long Island will tip off the new season against the Maine Celtics in the team's home opener on Friday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m. at Nassau Coliseum.

Tickets for all home games at Nassau Coliseum are on sale now at longislandnets.com and Ticketmaster.com. To learn more about ticket membership options or group experience packages, contact info@longislandnets.com or call 934.948.2546.

Long Island's roster stands at 13 players, including Brooklyn two-way players Jaylen Martin, Tyrese Martin and Cui Yongxi.

