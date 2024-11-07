Long Island Nets Announce 2024-25 Roster
November 7, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Long Island Nets News Release
LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, have finalized their roster for the start of the 2024-25 season.
Long Island will tip off the new season against the Maine Celtics in the team's home opener on Friday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m. at Nassau Coliseum.
Long Island's roster stands at 13 players, including Brooklyn two-way players Jaylen Martin, Tyrese Martin and Cui Yongxi.
