Raptors 905 Announce Opening Night Roster
November 7, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Raptors 905 News Release
Raptors 905, the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, announced Thursday its opening-night roster for the 2024-25 season. First-year head coach Drew Jones's 13-player roster is led by two-way players D.J. Carton, Ulrich Chomche, and Jamison Battle. Forwards Kevin Obanor and Myles Burns are also featured as 905 returnees.
Branden Carlson, Dylan Disu, and Quincy Guerrier join the 905 as new affiliate players. Charlie Brown Jr. and Kennedy Chandler will make their first appearance with the franchise after their rights were acquired in trades with the Osceola Magic and Long Island Nets, respectively. Guards Evan Gilyard II, Tyreke Key, and Tylor Perry complete the roster as debut players for the 905.
For the fourth consecutive season, the NBA G League schedule will be divided into two parts: a 16-game Tip-Off Tournament, followed by a 34-game regular season. Raptors 905 will tip off its 10th season in the G League Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Wilmington, Del., as they face conference rivals the Delaware Blue Coats.
# Player Ht. Wt. Pos. D.O.B Country College Status
77 Jamison Battle 6'7 220 F 05/10/2001 USA Ohio State Two-Way
4 Charlie Brown Jr 6'6 200 G 02/02/1997 USA St. Joseph's NBA Affiliate
21 Myles Burns 6'6 210 F 02/12/2000 USA Ole Miss Returning Rights
35 Branden Carlson 7'0 220 C 06/14/1999 USA Utah NBA Affiliate
3 DJ Carton 6'3 200 G 08/05/2000 USA Marquette Two-Way
0 Kennedy Chandler 6'0 170 G 09/16/2002 USA Tennessee NBA Affiliate
22 Ulrich Chomche 6'11 235 C 12/30/2005 Cameroon NBA Academy Africa Two-Way
9 Dylan Disu 6'9 225 C 11/12/2000 USA Texas Affiliate
7 Evan Gilyard II 5'10 170 G 08/04/1998 USA Kansas City Returning Rights
13 Quincy Guerrier 6'8 230 F 05/13/1999 Canada Illinois Affiliate
8 Tyreke Key 6'2 213 G 10/29/1998 USA Tennessee Open Tryout
6 Kevin Obanor 6'8 235 F 06/12/1999 USA Texas Tech Returning Rights
45 Tylor Perry 5'11 180 G 01/17/2001 USA Kansas State Draft
