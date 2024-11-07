Skyforce Announces 2024-25 Opening Day Roster
November 7, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release
Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced its opening day roster for the 2024-25 campaign. The Skyforce will tip off the 36th year in franchise history on the road, against the Iowa Wolves, on Saturday, November 9th at 6:30PM CST from Wells Fargo Arena.
Following is the full alphabetical training camp roster (subject to change):
No. Name Pos Ht Wt DOB From Acquired
8 Josh Christopher ^ G 6-4 215 12/8/01 Arizona State Two-Way
10 Caleb Daniels G 6-4 210 5/17/99 Villanova Returning
16 Keshad Johnson ^ F 6-7 225 6/23/01 Arizona Two-Way
1 Tre King F 6-7 230 10/1/99 Iowa State Tryouts
5 Nassir Little F 6-6 220 2/11/00 North Carolina Affiliate
17 Zyon Pullin G 6-4 206 3/3/01 Florida Affiliate
11 Sir'Jabari Rice G 6-4 180 12/28/98 Texas Returning
12 Dru Smith ^ G 6-2 203 12/30/97 Missouri Two-Way
21 Tony Snell F 6-6 213 11/10/91 New Mexico Returning
4 Isaiah Stevens G 6-0 185 11/1/00 Colorado State Affiliate
0 Bryson Warren G 6-3 175 10/14/04 Overtime Elite Returning
22 Warren Washington C 7-0 225 3/3/00 Texas Tech Affiliate
2 Malik Williams C 6-11 250 8/26/98 Louisville Returning
^ - Two-Way Player
