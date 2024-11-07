Motor City Cruise Announce Tip-Off, Regular-Season Theme Night and Promotional Schedule

November 7, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

DETROIT - The Motor City Cruise, NBA G League affiliate of the Detroit Pistons, announced today its tip-off and regular-season theme night and promotional schedule for the 2024-25 season which includes 19 theme nights and 11 giveaway items for first 500 fans in attendance.

The Cruise's promotional and theme night schedule tips off with Opening Night on Nov. 12 against the Windy City Bulls where fans in attendance can receive 2024-25 Motor City Cruise schedule magnets.

To celebrate Motor City's new mascot, Nitro, presented by Lake Michigan Credit Union, fans will have three opportunities to receive commemorative giveaways from his inaugural season. The Cruise will celebrate Nitro's birthday on March 16 and give fans the chance to receive Nitro bobbleheads. The Cruise will also host "Dino Night" on Feb. 2 and "Blue Dog Night" on March 22 where fans in attendance can receive a Nitro poster.

The Cruise will feature two "Second Chance" player bobblehead nights in conjunction with the Detroit Pistons, offering a second opportunity for fans to collect bobbleheads given away at Pistons home games. On March 14, fans can receive a Chauncey Billups bobblehead presented by Kroger, and on March 21, the organization will be giving away Cade Cunningham bobbleheads sponsored by StockX.

Hawaiian leis will be given away on Nov. 24, as the organization hosts "Island Princess Night" when the team takes on their Eastern Conference rival, the Cleveland Charge. The Cruise will also celebrate "Superhero Night" on Feb. 1 and give away comic books for the second consecutive season. Cruise players will also wear a special maroon jersey, presented by IBEW Local 58.

The Cruise will host Kids Day presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan on Dec. 29., which will include a drawstring bag giveaway. Blue Cross Blue Shield is also the presenting partner for Motor City's "Post Game Shot," where fans will have a chance to take a shot on the court during select games throughout the season. On Dec. 30, the Cruise will offer a $1 Kids Day ticket offer for all children under the age of 14.

Motor City will host their three Education Day games for local schools on Nov. 20, Feb. 12 and March 12. Presenting partners include Michigan Student Aid on Feb. 12, supported by Asset Preservation Capital. Cirba Solution will be the presenting partner on March 12 and Michigan Science Center will be in attendance. All three games are also supported by Trip Slip.

Cruise fans will have two chances to receive replica jerseys on Hispanic Heritage Night (Feb. 13), presented by Ideal Group and Fan Appreciation Night (March 29). Additional theme nights include Hoops for Troops Night, Black History Night, Women's Empowerment Night and Breast Health Awareness Night presented by Henry Ford Health.

In addition to the 19 theme nights and 11 giveaway items, the Motor City Cruise will be continuing their $2 draft beers and $2 hot dogs sold at concessions for select Friday home games. Motor City Cruise will also continue their special ticket offer for every Tuesday home game, where fans can buy one ticket and get one free with Motor City's BOGO offer.

Tickets for Cruise home games can be found at https://detroit.gleague.nba.com/ or ticketmaster.com, or by calling 313-Pistons. Season ticket packages, starting low as $300 ($12.50 per game) are also available at https://detroit.gleague.nba.com/ and all Ticketmaster locations.

The 2024-25 full season theme night and promotional schedule is provided below.

Date Time Opponent Theme Night Giveaway Item/Promo Deal

Tues., Nov. 12 7 p.m. Windy City Home Opener Schedule Magnet/BOGO

Wed., Nov. 20 11 a.m. Iowa Education Day supported by Trip Slip

Sun., Nov. 24 6 p.m. Cleveland Island Princess Night Lei

Tues., Nov. 26 7 p.m. Cleveland BOGO

Fri., Nov. 29 7 p.m. Sioux Falls Hoops for Troops BOGO

Sun., Dec. 1 1 p.m. Sioux Falls Season of Giving - Holiday Game Holiday Hat

Sun., Dec. 29 1 p.m. Maine Kids Day presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Drawstring Bag presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

Mon., Dec. 30 7 p.m. Birmingham $1 Kids Day

Tues., Jan. 7 7 p.m. Greensboro BOGO

Fri., Jan. 17 7 p.m. Valley Pride Night Pride Item

Sat., Feb. 1 1 p.m. Long Island Superhero Night Comic Book

Sun., Feb. 2 12 p.m. Raptors 905 Dino Night Nitro Poster

Wed., Feb. 12 11 a.m. Delaware Education Day presented by Michigan Student Aid, supported by Asset Preservation Capital & Trip Slip

Thurs., Feb. 13 7 p.m. Windy City Hispanic Heritage Night presented by Ideal Group Replica Jersey

Thurs., Feb. 20 7 p.m. Birmingham Black History Chauncey Billups Bobblehead presented by Kroger

Tues., Feb. 25 7 p.m. Maine BOGO

Wed., March 12 11 a.m. Capital City Education Day presented by Cirba Solutions, supported by Trip Slip

Fri., March 14 7 p.m. Capital City Women's Empowerment Night

Sun., March 16 1 p.m. Cleveland Nitro's Birthday Nitro Bobblehead

Fri., March 21 7 p.m. Raptors Breast Health Awareness presented by Henry Ford Health Cade Cunningham Bobblehead presented by StockX

Sat., March 22 7 p.m. Long Island Blue Dog Night Nitro Poster

Sat., March 29 7 p.m. Windy City Fan Appreciation Replica Jersey

