Austin Spurs Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster

November 7, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Austin Spurs News Release







AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs today announced their 2024-25 opening night roster, which stands at 13 players.

The roster includes three Spurs two-way players David Duke Jr., Harrison Ingram, and Riley Minix and two players who competed with the team last year, Luke Avdalovic and Jamaree Bouyea. Austin selected forward Ibrahima Diallo with the 13th overall pick and forward Steven Richardson with the 28th overall pick in the 2024 NBA G League Draft.

Head coach Scott King enters his first season with the Silver and Black along with new assistant coach and director of player development K.J. Conklin. Willis Hall and Pierre Parker return for their second season as assistant coaches while Jesse Childs returns for his fourth season as an assistant.

The Spurs will play their first game of the 2024-25 season at the Osceola Magic on Friday, Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. CT. Austin's home opener is set for Friday Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. against the Texas Legends at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

For more information on tickets, call the Austin Spurs office at (512) 236-8333 or go to austinspurs.com.

Player No. Pos. Ht. Wt. DOB College/Home Country Acquired

Luke Avdalovic 11 G 6-5 190 11/08/98 Pacific/USA Returning Rights

Jamaree Bouyea 1 G 6-1 170 06/27/99 San Francisco/USA Returning Rights

Ibrahima Diallo 15 F 7-0 245 03/08/99 Central Florida/Senegal Draft

David Duke Jr.+ 7 G 6-5 205 10/13/99 Providence/USA Two-Way

Malachi Flynn 22 G 6-1 185 05/09/98 San Diego State/USA Affiliate

Harrison Ingram+ 55 F 6-6 235 11/27/02 North Carolina/USA Two-Way

Nathan Mensah 31 F 6-9 230 04/09/98 San Diego State/Ghana Returning Rights

Isaiah Miller 0 G 6-0 190 11/09/97 UNC Greensboro/USA Returning Rights

Riley Minix+ 27 F 6-8 230 9/22/00 Morehead State/USA Two-Way

Jameer Nelson Jr. 2 G 6-2 204 08/07/01 TCU/USA Affiliate

Osayi Osifo 4 F 6-8 230 04/06/00 Jacksonville/South Africa Local Tryout

Steven Richardson 10 F 6-7 190 02/13/01 Montana State Billings/USA Draft

Parker Van Dyke 6 G 6-3 185 10/15/94 Utah/USA Local Tryout

Head Coach: Scott King

Assistant Coaches: Jesse Childs, K.J. Conklin, Willis Hall, Pierre Parker

Head Athletic Trainer: Sean O'Gara

