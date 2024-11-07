Austin Spurs Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster
November 7, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Austin Spurs News Release
AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs today announced their 2024-25 opening night roster, which stands at 13 players.
The roster includes three Spurs two-way players David Duke Jr., Harrison Ingram, and Riley Minix and two players who competed with the team last year, Luke Avdalovic and Jamaree Bouyea. Austin selected forward Ibrahima Diallo with the 13th overall pick and forward Steven Richardson with the 28th overall pick in the 2024 NBA G League Draft.
Head coach Scott King enters his first season with the Silver and Black along with new assistant coach and director of player development K.J. Conklin. Willis Hall and Pierre Parker return for their second season as assistant coaches while Jesse Childs returns for his fourth season as an assistant.
The Spurs will play their first game of the 2024-25 season at the Osceola Magic on Friday, Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. CT. Austin's home opener is set for Friday Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. against the Texas Legends at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
For more information on tickets, call the Austin Spurs office at (512) 236-8333 or go to austinspurs.com.
Player No. Pos. Ht. Wt. DOB College/Home Country Acquired
Luke Avdalovic 11 G 6-5 190 11/08/98 Pacific/USA Returning Rights
Jamaree Bouyea 1 G 6-1 170 06/27/99 San Francisco/USA Returning Rights
Ibrahima Diallo 15 F 7-0 245 03/08/99 Central Florida/Senegal Draft
David Duke Jr.+ 7 G 6-5 205 10/13/99 Providence/USA Two-Way
Malachi Flynn 22 G 6-1 185 05/09/98 San Diego State/USA Affiliate
Harrison Ingram+ 55 F 6-6 235 11/27/02 North Carolina/USA Two-Way
Nathan Mensah 31 F 6-9 230 04/09/98 San Diego State/Ghana Returning Rights
Isaiah Miller 0 G 6-0 190 11/09/97 UNC Greensboro/USA Returning Rights
Riley Minix+ 27 F 6-8 230 9/22/00 Morehead State/USA Two-Way
Jameer Nelson Jr. 2 G 6-2 204 08/07/01 TCU/USA Affiliate
Osayi Osifo 4 F 6-8 230 04/06/00 Jacksonville/South Africa Local Tryout
Steven Richardson 10 F 6-7 190 02/13/01 Montana State Billings/USA Draft
Parker Van Dyke 6 G 6-3 185 10/15/94 Utah/USA Local Tryout
Head Coach: Scott King
Assistant Coaches: Jesse Childs, K.J. Conklin, Willis Hall, Pierre Parker
Head Athletic Trainer: Sean O'Gara
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from November 7, 2024
- Mad Ants Announce 2024-25 Opening Season Roster - Indiana Mad Ants
- Valley Suns Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster - Valley Suns
- Wisconsin Herd Announces 2024-25 Home and Away Television Broadcast Schedule - Wisconsin Herd
- Texas Legends Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster - Texas Legends
- Westchester Knicks Announce 2024-25 Official Roster - Westchester Knicks
- Santa Cruz Warriors Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Memphis Hustle Finalize 2024-25 Opening Night Roster - Memphis Hustle
- Raptors 905 Announce Opening Night Roster - Raptors 905
- Birmingham Squadron Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster - Birmingham Squadron
- Skyforce Announces 2024-25 Opening Day Roster - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Sioux Falls Skyforce Home Games to Air and Stream on FanDuel Sports Network for Fans in South Florida - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Vipers Finalize 2024-25 Roster - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Motor City Cruise Announce Tip-Off, Regular-Season Theme Night and Promotional Schedule - Motor City Cruise
- Austin Spurs Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster - Austin Spurs
- College Park Skyhawks Announce Opening Night Roster - College Park Skyhawks
- Windy City Bulls Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster - Windy City Bulls
- Santa Cruz Warriors Announce Community Partnerships with Second Harvest Food Bank on Food Insecurity Initiative for the 2024-25 Season - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Long Island Nets Announce 2024-25 Roster - Long Island Nets
- Wisconsin Herd to Wear Homelessness Awareness Theme Jerseys on Saturday, November16 - Wisconsin Herd
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Austin Spurs Stories
- Austin Spurs Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster
- Austin Spurs Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster
- Austin Spurs Select Four Players in the 2024 NBA G League Draft
- Austin Spurs Acquire Jamaree Bouyea from Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Austin Spurs Agree to Trade with Valley Suns