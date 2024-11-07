Valley Suns Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster

November 7, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Valley Suns News Release







PHOENIX - The Valley Suns, the NBA G League affiliate of the Phoenix Suns, today announced the team's opening night roster as the team begins their inaugural season on Friday, November 8 at the Santa Cruz Warriors, with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m. MT. The Valley Suns roster stands at 13 players, which includes three two-way contract players.

Number Player Pos. Ht. Wt. College/Home Country

00 Tyrese Samuel F 6-10 240 Florida/Canada

8 Paul Watson G 6-7 215 Fresno State/USA

10 Kaleb Johnson G 6-6 205 Georgetown/USA

11 David Stockton G 5-11 165 Gonzaga/USA

12 Collin Gillespie* G 6-1 195 Villanova/USA

14 TyTy Washington Jr.* G 6-3 195 Kentucky/USA

15 Jalen Bridges* F 6-7 213 Baylor/USA

17 Moses Wood F 6-8 210 Washington/France

22 Eric Washington G 5-11 185 Miami (OH)/USA

23 Jaden Shackelford G 6-3 200 Alabama/USA

25 Mamadi Diakite F 6-9 228 Virginia/Guinea

37 Cassius Stanley G 6-5 190 Duke/USA

73 Olin Carter III G 6-3 190 San Diego/USA

* Denotes Two-Way Players

HEAD COACH: John Little

ASSISTANT COACHES: Ben Sanders, Paul Jesperson, Jordan Ash

VIDEO COORDINATOR: Stephen Howard

PLAYER DEVELOPMENT ASSISTANT: Davis Smith

HEAD ATHLETIC TRAINER: Michael Hlavaty

ASSISTANT ATHLETIC TRAINER: Amani Jackson

HEAD STRENGH & CONDITIONING COACH: Matt Comer

Tickets to the Valley Suns Home Opener on November 11 at 7 p.m. against the Stockton Kings at Mullett Arena can be purchased on the Valley Suns website. To learn more about season memberships and group packages, email tickets@thevalleysuns.com or call (602) 379-8000.

