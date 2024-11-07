Valley Suns Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster
November 7, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Valley Suns News Release
PHOENIX - The Valley Suns, the NBA G League affiliate of the Phoenix Suns, today announced the team's opening night roster as the team begins their inaugural season on Friday, November 8 at the Santa Cruz Warriors, with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m. MT. The Valley Suns roster stands at 13 players, which includes three two-way contract players.
Number Player Pos. Ht. Wt. College/Home Country
00 Tyrese Samuel F 6-10 240 Florida/Canada
8 Paul Watson G 6-7 215 Fresno State/USA
10 Kaleb Johnson G 6-6 205 Georgetown/USA
11 David Stockton G 5-11 165 Gonzaga/USA
12 Collin Gillespie* G 6-1 195 Villanova/USA
14 TyTy Washington Jr.* G 6-3 195 Kentucky/USA
15 Jalen Bridges* F 6-7 213 Baylor/USA
17 Moses Wood F 6-8 210 Washington/France
22 Eric Washington G 5-11 185 Miami (OH)/USA
23 Jaden Shackelford G 6-3 200 Alabama/USA
25 Mamadi Diakite F 6-9 228 Virginia/Guinea
37 Cassius Stanley G 6-5 190 Duke/USA
73 Olin Carter III G 6-3 190 San Diego/USA
* Denotes Two-Way Players
HEAD COACH: John Little
ASSISTANT COACHES: Ben Sanders, Paul Jesperson, Jordan Ash
VIDEO COORDINATOR: Stephen Howard
PLAYER DEVELOPMENT ASSISTANT: Davis Smith
HEAD ATHLETIC TRAINER: Michael Hlavaty
ASSISTANT ATHLETIC TRAINER: Amani Jackson
HEAD STRENGH & CONDITIONING COACH: Matt Comer
Tickets to the Valley Suns Home Opener on November 11 at 7 p.m. against the Stockton Kings at Mullett Arena can be purchased on the Valley Suns website. To learn more about season memberships and group packages, email tickets@thevalleysuns.com or call (602) 379-8000.
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from November 7, 2024
- Mad Ants Announce 2024-25 Opening Season Roster - Indiana Mad Ants
- Valley Suns Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster - Valley Suns
- Wisconsin Herd Announces 2024-25 Home and Away Television Broadcast Schedule - Wisconsin Herd
- Texas Legends Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster - Texas Legends
- Westchester Knicks Announce 2024-25 Official Roster - Westchester Knicks
- Santa Cruz Warriors Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Memphis Hustle Finalize 2024-25 Opening Night Roster - Memphis Hustle
- Raptors 905 Announce Opening Night Roster - Raptors 905
- Birmingham Squadron Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster - Birmingham Squadron
- Skyforce Announces 2024-25 Opening Day Roster - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Sioux Falls Skyforce Home Games to Air and Stream on FanDuel Sports Network for Fans in South Florida - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Vipers Finalize 2024-25 Roster - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Motor City Cruise Announce Tip-Off, Regular-Season Theme Night and Promotional Schedule - Motor City Cruise
- Austin Spurs Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster - Austin Spurs
- College Park Skyhawks Announce Opening Night Roster - College Park Skyhawks
- Windy City Bulls Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster - Windy City Bulls
- Santa Cruz Warriors Announce Community Partnerships with Second Harvest Food Bank on Food Insecurity Initiative for the 2024-25 Season - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Long Island Nets Announce 2024-25 Roster - Long Island Nets
- Wisconsin Herd to Wear Homelessness Awareness Theme Jerseys on Saturday, November16 - Wisconsin Herd
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.