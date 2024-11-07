Texas Legends Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster
November 7, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Texas Legends News Release
Frisco, TX - The Texas Legends, NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks, have announced their 2024-25 Opening Night 13-man roster. The Legends will be led by Jordan Sears, going into his second season as the Legends' Head Coach.
The Legend's kick off their 50-game season on Tuesday, November 12, on the road against the Oklahoma City Blue, the reigning G League Champs. After two away games, the Legends return to Frisco for their home opener at Comerica Center on Sunday, November 17, facing the Memphis Hustle at 3:30pm CT.
# Name Position Height Weight College/Home Country Status
55 Warith Alatishe C 6-8 200 Oregon State Returning
15 Babatunde Akingbola C 6-9 210 George Washington Tryouts
20 *Kessler Edwards F 6-8 215 Pepperdine Two-Way
00 *Jazian Gortman G 6-2 184 OTE Two-Way
4 Jordan Henderson G 6-5 195 Canisius Tryouts
6 Teafale Lenard SF 6-7 180 Middle Tennessee Returning
12 Jarod Lucas G 6-4 195 Nevada E-10
22 Keyon Menifield G 6-1 165 Arkansas Draft
3 Emanuel Miller SF 6-7 215 TCU E-10
33 Jamarion Sharp C 7-5 235 Ole Miss E-10
14 Tyson Walker G 6-1 178 Michigan St. Draft
23 Phil Wheeler F 6-8 190 Puerto Rico Returning
10 *Brandon Williams G 6-2 190 Arizona Two-Way
*Indicates Two-Way player.
The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The Legends are committed to providing exciting and family-friendly entertainment. For more information on partnerships and season tickets with the Legends contact info@texlegends.com or call 214-469-0822.
