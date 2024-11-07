Birmingham Squadron Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster
November 7, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Birmingham Squadron News Release
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, today announced the team's opening night roster for the 2024-25 season.
Birmingham opens its fourth campaign in the Magic City on Saturday at 6 p.m. as the team plays host to the Mexico City Capitanes, with tip-off set for 6 p.m. at Legacy Arena at the BJCC.
Squadron single-game tickets are on sale and information can be found by visiting BirminghamSquadron.com or Ticketmaster.
Birmingham's roster now stands at 13 players, including three two-way players.
No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Alma Mater
0 Keion Brooks, Jr. F 6-7 212 Washington
1 Galen Robinson Jr. G 6-1 190 Houston
2 Elfrid Payton G 6-4 195 Louisiana
6 Gregory Hammond G 6-6 210 Southern Arkansas
8 Jamal Cain* F 6-7 207 Oakland (Mich.)
10 Jalen Crutcher G 6-1 165 Dayton
11 Brandon Boston* G 6-6 188 Kentucky
13 Josh Oduro F 6-9 240 Providence
15 Ike Anigbogu C 6-10 250 UCLA
23 Izaiah Brockington G 6-4 200 Iowa State
35 E.J. Montgomery F 6-10 228 Kentucky
55 Trey Jemison* C 6-11 275 UAB
66 Trhae Mitchell G 6-6 195 South Alabama
*denotes two-way player
