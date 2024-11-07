Birmingham Squadron Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, today announced the team's opening night roster for the 2024-25 season.

Birmingham opens its fourth campaign in the Magic City on Saturday at 6 p.m. as the team plays host to the Mexico City Capitanes, with tip-off set for 6 p.m. at Legacy Arena at the BJCC.

Birmingham's roster now stands at 13 players, including three two-way players.

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Alma Mater

0 Keion Brooks, Jr. F 6-7 212 Washington

1 Galen Robinson Jr. G 6-1 190 Houston

2 Elfrid Payton G 6-4 195 Louisiana

6 Gregory Hammond G 6-6 210 Southern Arkansas

8 Jamal Cain* F 6-7 207 Oakland (Mich.)

10 Jalen Crutcher G 6-1 165 Dayton

11 Brandon Boston* G 6-6 188 Kentucky

13 Josh Oduro F 6-9 240 Providence

15 Ike Anigbogu C 6-10 250 UCLA

23 Izaiah Brockington G 6-4 200 Iowa State

35 E.J. Montgomery F 6-10 228 Kentucky

55 Trey Jemison* C 6-11 275 UAB

66 Trhae Mitchell G 6-6 195 South Alabama

*denotes two-way player

