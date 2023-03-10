Utica Comets to Compete in Knockout Bowling at YBR Casino & Sports Book's East End
March 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY. - The Utica Comets are excited to announce its upcoming Knockout Bowling Event, which will be held at YBR Casino & Sports Book in its entertainment section, The East End, on March 21st, 2023. The event promises to be an exciting evening of friendly competition, great food, and fantastic prizes.
The Knockout Bowling Event will feature Utica Comets hockey players competing against fans in a bowling tournament. Guests will have the opportunity to play against their favorite players and show off their bowling skills in hopes of winning one of the player's autographed hockey jerseys.
Additionally, fans will be able to compete against Comet players in a friendly hockey shootout competition in YBR Casino & Sports Book's Topgolf Swing Suite. Fans can also play pool, shuffleboard, cornhole and giant Jenga.
Doors will open at 6:00 PM and bowling will start at 7:00 PM. Guests will also have the chance to enjoy Happy Hour specials, Naudie-themed cocktails and delicious food from The East End's expansive menu.
"We're looking forward to having some fun with our fans off the ice at The East End," said Adam Pawlick, Vice President. "We know our players are competitive on the ice, and we're excited to see them show their skills in a different arena against our fans. The chance to take home a piece of Comets history is a great bonus too!"
The East End at YBR Casino & Sports Book is an expansive 19,400 square foot entertainment destination in Chittenango, NY, featuring "The Lanes," a six-lane luxury Brunswick Bowling Center; two high-tech Topgolf Swing Suite bays, multiple pool tables; shuffleboard; sports betting stations, more than 65 slot machines, all-new table games, more than 20 LED screens, and an expansive full-service bar with a food menu developed by the same award-winning culinary team as Turning Stone Resort Casino and a drink menu featuring craft cocktails, beer and wine.
For more information, visit YBR's website at YBRCasino.com.
