Austin Czarnik Recalled by Detroit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Friday recalled center Austin Czarnik from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Czarnik has appeared in 12 games with Detroit this season, totaling two goals, one assist and a plus-two rating. Through 154 NHL games, Czarnik has 48 points (17-31-48), 22 penalty minutes and a minus-six rating. The 30-year-old ranks third on the Griffins roster with 36 points (13-23-36) in 42 games this season. Czarnik has amassed 261 points (94-167-261) in 269 career AHL games from 2014-23. Czarnik notched his fourth AHL hat trick on Saturday, Oct. 15, which marked the earliest recorded by a Griffin to start a season, and it tied for the fastest hat trick to start a Griffin's career (Tim Skarperud 3/22/02 at MIL). The Washington Township, Mich., native was named the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week on Oct. 17 and became the first Griffins forward to win the award since Matt Lorito on Nov. 20, 2016.

