San Diego Blanks Henderson, 2-0

March 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls shut out the Henderson Silver Knights 2-0 tonight at Pechanga Arena San Diego, leaving Henderson scoreless for a third time in 2022-23 (also: 3-0 on Jan. 1 and 7-0 win on Nov. 8) and setting a team record for the most shutout wins against an opponent in a single season. In addition, the victory marks the Gulls' fourth franchise shutout against Henderson, tying the team's record for all-time shutout wins against an opponent (also: four against San Jose). The win also marks the team's third consecutive victory, improving its overall record to 18-39-1-0 and 8-20-1-0 at home.

Gage Alexander recorded the first shutout of his American Hockey League career, becoming the youngest goaltender in Gulls history to accomplish the feat at 20 years, eight months and eight days of age (previous: Lukas Dostal; 21 years, eight months and four days). The rookie netminder made 26 saves on 26 shots in the contest, earning a .969 save percentage and 0.97 goals against average over his last three games.

Roy Sommer coached his 1800th AHL game tonight, further setting the league record for all-time games coached in his 25th season as an AHL head coach (1998-present). Sommer also remains the winningest coach in AHL history with 826 career victories.

Chase Priskie scored on the power play at 16:32 of the second period, earning his third goal in two games (3-0=3). It marks the highest two-game goal total of his AHL career.

Michael Del Zotto recorded his second multi-assist effort in his last three games (0-4=4), earning a pair of helpers for 1-4=5 points in his last four contests. Since his first game with the Gulls on Dec. 22, Del Zotto leads all active San Diego skaters in assists and points (5-19=24), while leading all team blueliners in goals.

Benoit-Olivier Groulx started the scoring for the Gulls 4:02 into the second frame, setting new career highs with 12 goals (previous: 11 in 2021-22) and 12-18=30 points (previous: 10-19) points in 2020-21).

Dylan Sikura registered his third assist in his last two games and is averaging a point-per-game over his first three games as a Gull.

Glenn Gawdin also earned an assist in the effort, while Andrej Sustr made his return to the Gulls.

San Diego continues its back-to-back weekend series against the Henderson Silver Knights in the team's annual St. Patrick's Day game tomorrow, Mar. 11 at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m. PST).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Goaltender Gage Alexander

On his first professional shutout

Yeah, I mean, it was a lot tonight. I think the boys...we did a great job tonight and we stuck to our system. I mean, we worked. We worked really hard this week in practice. We really just wanted to follow up our weekend from last weekend and just keep this thing rolling.

On his first period save on Henderson's Gage Quinney

I mean, I'm lucky I got it, I think. I've made a couple of those before, but I think it was pretty special and to do that in this type of a game and in front of all these fans, I think it's pretty special. And I think I'm gonna have to take a look at the video after.

On the team's play in its defensive zone

Yeah, I mean, the guys played really well in the d(efensive) zone. I mean, I think we've been hammered on that every day. And we're focusing on that. And I think it's showing every game. I haven't seen a team that that we can't beat when we play like that. So, I think our group is just gonna focus on consistency and bring the same effort tomorrow.

On becoming the youngest goaltender in team history to record a shutout

I mean, that's pretty crazy. Anytime you can break a record like that. I guess it's pretty important. And it's just super exciting. I couldn't do it with(out) all these guys. And they made it really easy on me.

Defenseman Chase Priskie

On making his San Diego debut

To start out with, it was an awesome atmosphere. Came out, smoke machine (and) light show, something I haven't been accustomed to, so it kind of took me by surprise for a bit. But just an awesome atmosphere to come out and play and, you know, the team has kind of been on a roll lately, so we just need to continue to take care of business as usual.

On his power-play goal

You know, for me it kind of all starts with the power play. We were able to the zone cleanly with the puck and (Michael) Del Zotto was just able to put it on a platter for me, so he makes my life really easy when it's right in the perfect spot. So, we just need to continue that, and we'll have some success.

On Gage Alexander's highlight-reel save in the first period

First, he had a fantastic game, but for us, you need your goalie to be (one of) your best players most nights if you want to win, and he came out and he was outstanding from the first drop of the puck. He made great decisions behind the net on breakouts, and you know he's a stalwart in net. So, you know, it just kind of radiates throughout the team.

On his fast start with San Diego

Definitely not a start I anticipated, but not complaining whatsoever. For me, I just want to play my game. I want to skate, I want to make plays and move the puck and, you know, if those things happen, then they happen and I won't complain.

On tomorrow's rematch with Henderson

I think for us, it's just a game of attrition, you know. It starts with the first 60 minutes tonight. You know, just kind of grind them down, grind them down, and we're gonna see the same opponent tomorrow. So, just the same mentality. We need to get pucks behind their d(efesne), we need just need to grind and as long as we stay above our guys, and don't give up too many odd man rushes, it'll look good.

Head Coach Roy Sommer

On the team's three-game win streak

The biggest thing is, kind of everyone (is) playing together. We had four lines going tonight, all the d(efensemen) were going, got an outstanding performance by (Gage) Alexander and the net, you know, got his first shutout. I heard it was the youngest goalie ever to have a shutout in Gulls history, which is kudos to him. Just been a good vibe here the last couple weeks, 10 days, and guys practiced hard and bringing that into the game. Tonight was no different.

On Gage Alexander's highlight-reel save in the first period

Well, you know that that was right up there. I think (Lukas) Dostal had one that was on ESPN or something this year, and I think that one goes right in there. It was like a tap in for the guy and he made the first save and then came over, rolled over, and got a stick on it and kept us in the game.

On the team scoring a power-play goal

We had a lot of good looks, and when you're getting a lot of good looks and you're getting opportunities, that's kind of all you can ask for. You know, sooner or later they're gonna go in, but I think just getting one will kind of open the floodgates for us.

On Chase Priskie's impact

He's real offensive guy, you know, jumps into the play. Good skater; moves pucks. You know, it was a big addition. That was a great trade for us.

On tomorrow's rematch with Henderson

I think the big thing (is) play like we did tonight. You know, have all four lines contribute, stay out of the box. I thought, for the most part, we did a pretty good job of that tonight. And, you know, basically just play like we did. We're (a) pretty confident team right now. I thought we broke pucks out real well and defended, kept everything to the outside. When we had breakdowns, we had a goalie that made a save for us.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.