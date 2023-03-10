Hogs Kick off Weekend against Griffins

March 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Grand Rapids, Mich. - Continuing their five-game road stretch, the Rockford IceHogs take on the Grand Rapids Griffins tonight at Van Andel Arena at 6 p.m. CT. Tonight's contest is the fourth of Rockford's current five-game road stretch and the sixth head-to-head battle between the division rivals this season.

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 27-21-4-4, 62 points (4th, Central Division)

Grand Rapids: 22-27-4-2, 50 points (7th, Central Division)

Players to Watch

Newly acquired Rocco Grimaldi leads the IceHogs in scoring (27G, 29A) and ranks seventh in league scoring with 56 points. Forward David Gust ranks second for Rockford with a career-high 24G, 26A for 50 points this season.

Grand Rapids is led by forward Taro Hirose who paces the Griffins with 45 points (13G, 32A). Forward Joel L'Esperance ranks second in scoring (19G, 18A) for the Griffins and leads the club in goals.

Last Game Highlights

The IceHogs topped the Laval Rocket 2-1 in an 11-round shootout at Place Bell on Saturday night. Cameron Hillis netted a shot in the second round of the shootout to keep the score even, and Morgan Adams-Moisan scored the game-winning shootout goal in the 11th round against his former team. Arvid Soderblom registered an impressive night, marking a season-high 44 saves and stopping 10 of 11 shootout attempts to earn the win.

Hogs On The Move

The Chicago Blackhawks announced Thursday that the team has recalled defenseman Filip Roos from the Rockford IceHogs. Roos has appeared in 15 games with the Blackhawks during the 2022-23 campaign, posting three points (1G, 2A). He's also tallied nine points (3G, 6A) in 28 contests with the IceHogs this season.

Shootout Central

Rockford played in its ninth shootout of the season on Saturday night against Laval. After their league-leading 20th overtime period remained scoreless, forwards Cameron Hillis and Morgan Adams-Moisan tallied the Hogs' 11th and 12th shootout goals of the season, tying Rockford with Milwaukee for the most shootout goals at 12. The IceHogs and Rocket played an 11-round shootout-Rockford's second longest of the season since its franchise record 15-round shootout against Milwaukee on Feb. 11.

Killin' It

The IceHogs penalty kill went a perfect 7-for-7 against the Laval Rocket on Saturday night. In their last four games, Rockford has held its competitors to one power-play conversion in 18 attempts. For the season, the Hogs have the 19th best penalty kill in the AHL at 80.6%.

Soderblom Saves

Goaltender Arvid Soderblom registered a season-high 44 saves, including turning away 10 of 11 shootout attempts against Laval to earn his seventh win of the season on Saturday night. The Swedish netminder has a 3.20 goals-against average and an .894 save percentage to mark a 7-8-4-0 record this season.

Next Home Game

The next home game for Rockford is Wednesday, March 15 against the Manitoba Moose at 7 p.m. for Wet Your Whistle Wednesday. Get a ticket to the game and two drink tickets (good for beer, soft drinks, or water) for just $20. To unlock the offer on Ticketmaster, use code WYWED before selecting your seats.

IceHogs And Lamonica Beverages Hosting Craft Beer Tasting Event

The Rockford IceHogs and Lamonica Beverages are teaming up to treat fans to a Craft Beer Tasting at the IceHogs Wednesday, March 15 game against the Manitoba Moose at 7 p.m.. The beer tasting event will begin when the doors open at 6 p.m. and will continue through the end of the first intermission. The tasting will include up to 10 different craft beers at various locations on the concourse at the BMO Center. The event will feature local breweries, including Prairie Street Brewing Co., Generations Brewery, Lena Brewery, and Church Street Brewing Company. There is no additional charge to take part in the beer tasting, and any fan 21 and over with a ticket for the game may participate. Fans interested in participating in the beer tasting can check in at a table located outside of the Jack Daniel's Bar at the top of the escalators and must show a valid ID to receive a wrist band, a card with a list of available beers for sampling, and a complimentary sampler glass (while supplies last).

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Central):

Sat., Nov. 5 vs. Grand Rapids, 4-1 W Recap & Highlights

Wed., Nov. 16 at Grand Rapids, 5-1 W Recap & Highlights

Wed., Dec. 28 vs. Grand Rapids, 4-1 W Recap & Highlights

Wed., Jan. 18 vs. Grand Rapids, 2-5 L Recap & Highlights

Wed., Feb. 15 at Grand Rapids, 4-5 L Recap & Highlights

Fri., Mar. 10 at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Sun., Apr. 2 vs. Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.

Fri., Apr. 14 at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Griffins, All-Time

61-51-5-4

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.