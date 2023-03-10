Checkers Crush Bridgeport 7-1

The Checkers put on a show Friday night, scoring six straight goals to blow out the Islanders 7-1.

Bridgeport responded to Calle Sjalin's opening tally just past the midpoint of the first, but that would be all that Charlotte would cede. Henry Bowlby chased down a Johnny Ludvig stretch pass and buried it to push the home side ahead going into the first intermission, and the Checkers would be off to the races from there.

Six different Checkers finished the night with multi-point efforts as the home side poured it on over the final 40 minutes. Lucas Carlsson kept his red-hot run rolling with a rocket from the slot and a helper to go with it, while Gerry Mayhew pulled off a wicked redirect before setting up Bowlby's second tally of the night. Another pair of strikes in the final frame finished up the lopsided final for Charlotte.

The contest quickly devolved into a heated physical battle, with the Islanders clocking in at 47 penalty minutes compared to Charlotte's 16. The Checkers' cooler heads ultimately prevailed, though, and the frustrated Bridgeport squad was held to just 17 shots across the night - including four in each of the second two periods - with Mack Guzda turning in 16 saves in his winning effort.

