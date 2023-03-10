Steen Scores Twice, P-Bruins Defeated by Thunderbirds

Springfield, MA - Oskar Steen netted two of the teams three goals as the Providence Bruins were defeated by the Springfield Thunderbirds 6-3 on Friday night at the MassMutual Center. Dan Renouf tallied his first goal as a P-Bruin in the loss.

How It Happened

* Martin Frk's one-timer from the right circle beat the goaltender on the blocker side, giving the Thunderbirds a 1-0 lead 1:04 into the first period. * Adam Gaudette's no-look, behind the back pass on a 3-on-2 rush found the stick of Hugh McGing, who picked the upper-left corner with a snapshot from between the hash marks to give the T-Birds a 2-0 lead with 10:03 remaining in the first period. * Mike Callahan wristed a shot from the left point that was deflected by Steen, who was just above the blue paint, shrinking the Springfield lead to 2-1 with 7:45 to play in the first frame. Josiah Didier was credited with the secondary assist. * Matthew Kessel's shot from the point snuck through traffic and just under the bar, giving the T-Birds a 3-1 lead with 5:10 left in the first period. * Almost identically to his first goal, Steen tipped in Callahan's shot from the left point for his second goal of the game, cutting the Thunderbirds lead to 3-2 with 6:41 remaining in the second period. * Nearing the end of the power play, Kessel's slap shot from the point was deflected by Gaudette above the crease to extend the T-Birds lead to 4-2 just 19 seconds into the third period. * Greg Printz chased the puck down the ice on the right wing, sliding it to Mitchell Hoelscher at the left post for a redirection goal, giving Springfield a 5-2 lead with 16:57 to play in the third period. * Jakub Lauko found Renouf cutting to the net off the left half-wall for a give-and-go goal to cut the T-Birds lead to 5-3 with 10:18 remaining in the third frame. * Matthew Peca scored an empty net goal with 1:14 left in regulation.

Stats

* Kyle Keyser stopped 30 of 35 shots faced. Providence totaled 35 shots. * Steen's multi-goal game was his first of the season. * Renouf's goal was his first of the season and first for the Providence Bruins. * Callahan assisted both of Steen's goals for his second multi-point game of the season. * The P-Bruins power play went 0-for-5, and the penalty kill was 3-for-4.

Next Game The P-Bruins host the Hershey Bears on Saturday, March 11 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

