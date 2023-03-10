Early Explosion Allows T-Birds to Double Up Bruins

March 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (30-21-2-4) stormed out of the gates and wound up doubling up the Providence Bruins (32-14-8-2) by a final score of 6-3 on Friday night at the MassMutual Center before a sellout crowd of 6,793.

The Thunderbirds' quick-strike capability showcased itself for a third consecutive period on Friday. After scoring in the opening minute against the Wolf Pack in the second and third periods on Wednesday, Martin Frk uncorked a missile from the top of the right circle that blazed past the shoulder of Kyle Keyser to make it 1-0 just 1:04 into action on Friday. It was Frk's team-leading 23rd of the year.

After the red-hot T-Birds penalty kill fended off a Providence man advantage, even strength yielded another tally for Springfield as Adam Gaudette skated into the right circle, drawing the eyes of two defenders. Hugh McGing filled the rush as a trailer and lifted a forehander to the top shelf to make it 2-0 at 9:57. It was McGing's 11th of the year and first tally since Jan. 28. Steven Santini also picked up his second secondary assist of the period on the goal that put Springfield ahead, 2-0.

The Bruins got on the board just 2:18 later as Mike Callahan flipped a shot at Vadim Zherenko from the left point. Before the T-Birds' rookie goalie could react, Oskar Steen changed the direction of the shot with a perfect tip to make it a 2-1 Springfield lead at 12:15.

Providence, though, coughed a goal right back at 14:50 as Matt Kessel found a lane to the net from the right point, elevating a wrister through traffic and into the top shelf to make it a 3-1 score into the intermission. Like Santini, Gaudette also picked up his second point of the period with another assist.

Drew Bannister's team came out with a purpose in period two, and Springfield's second power play of the night generated as much offense as any two-minute stretch all season, but Keyser somehow defied the odds to make two amazing post-to-post saves on Matthew Peca and got help from his defense to keep the score at 3-1.

The formula was nearly identical for Providence as they potted their second goal of the evening at 13:19 of the middle frame. Callahan once again had control at the left point, this time just seconds after a Springfield penalty had ended. Once more, Steen stationed himself near the net, and he tipped home his second tally of the night, and despite a 17-6 shot edge to Springfield in the second, the game went into the third with Springfield in front just 3-2.

With 32 seconds of power play time available to open up the third, the Thunderbirds took advantage as Kessel wound up for a slapper that glanced off Gaudette and home past Keyser to make it 4-2 just 19 seconds into the third. It was Gaudette's third point of the night and his long-awaited first goal as a T-Bird.

The fourth line added to the cushion as Greg Printz fed a beautiful cross-crease pass off the rush to Mitchell Hoelscher, who snapped it home, extending the lead to 5-2 at 3:03.

Providence would not go away quietly, as Dan Renouf worked a give-and-go with Jakub Lauko to beat Zherenko at 9:42 to bring the lead down to 5-3.

Providence put forth a strong push in the final period, outshooting Springfield 17-6 in the third, but Zherenko would not allow anything more after the Renouf tally. Peca ended the night with a deserved empty-netter to round out the scoring for Springfield's fifth win in the last six games.

Saturday is the 6th Annual Pink in the Rink, which benefits the Rays of Hope Foundation in Western Massachusetts. The ice will be painted pink, while the T-Birds will sport specialty pink jerseys for the evening. After the game, fans are welcome to stay for a postgame jersey auction, where proceeds raised will directly benefit the Rays of Hope. The game is sold out; fans who did not get tickets can watch locally on CoziTV, one of the networks of Western Mass News.

Thunderbirds fans can reserve their seats for upcoming games by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.